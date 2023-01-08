BURRILLVILLE – Even though Eli Diallo and the Burrillville High boys' basketball team walked off the court at halftime trailing defending Division II champion Shea, the Broncos found themselves in a good spot.
In a first half where offense was hard to generate on either side, Burrillville was able to find something that had the makings of paying off in the long run. The Broncos attempted 33 field goals during the opening two quarters compared to the 22 shots hoisted by the Raiders. That’s 11 additional possessions that Shea needed to make stops, the result of Diallo and his Burrillville teammates crashing the offensive glass and generating second-chance opportunities.
To Shea’s credit, the Raiders did a much better job of securing defensive rebounds over the final two quarters as the Broncos were plus-one in the attempt department (23-22). Alas, the game’s biggest hoop was a putback by the home team. In many ways, it was a fitting scene regarding what sophomore Jack DiChiaro was able to accomplish after cleaning up a Diallo miss that made it a two-possession game with three minutes remaining.
DiChiaro’s only basket of the game told the story of a Bronco outfit that stood tall against the taller Raiders. By gaining extra possessions in the first half, Burrillville was able to seize control early in the third quarter and never relinquished the lead. Diallo’s 21 points led the way in a 47-44 victory that improved Burrillville’s league record to 5-1.
As for crashing the glass in the first half and how that paved the way in knocking off Shea in a rematch of last year’s D-II final, Burrillville head coach Kevin Randall and his star player noted that everyone needed to chip in and rebound against a team that was superior in the height department.
“It just wasn’t our bigs. Our guards were sneaking in for offensive rebounds,” said Diallo. “We were keeping them out of their side of the court and taking possessions away from them. We were locked in defensively.”
Noted Randall, “We really took the phrase ‘gang rebounding’ to heart. I’m very proud of the kids.”
Nolan Serafin’s return to the Burrillville lineup – the junior missed time with an ankle injury – featured a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with nine points. He also attempted seven free throws, yet another example of the Broncos’ ability to stand toe-to-toe with Shea senior Malik Matanmi and the rest of the frontcourt. DiChiaro added eight rebounds with his coach lauding his ability to box out on a night when it was tough for anyone in a Bronco uniform besides Diallo to generate anything offensively.
“Jack showed mental toughness. He and Nolan showed some serious grit,” said Randall.
For the Raiders, Matanmi finished with 15 points while junior Devontae Cruz added 11 points on three 3-pointers, one coming as time expired. Shea is now 3-2 in league play.
“We’ve got to find bodies. Right now, we’re trying to use our athleticism and size to get rebounds. That’s not good enough at this level,” said Shea head coach James Sorrentine. “We can’t get beat on the glass like we did.”
A corner three by Diallo kickstarted a 9-0 run that came at the onset of the second half and helped the Broncos take a lead that they would not relinquish (27-20).
“We were down [20-18] at halftime but I told the kids that I thought we left a ton of points out there during the first half and stressed the importance of winning the first four minutes of the first half,” said Randall.
A jumper from Matanmi came right before the third quarter expired as Shea trailed 36-31. When the same player followed up a missed shot, the Raiders found themselves down 41-38 with still plenty of time remaining. That’s when DiChiaro made his impact in the scoring department as the Raiders never closed to within a single possession after Burrillville built a five-point lead with time becoming a pressing factor.
Diallo helped seal the game with a lefthanded finish that made it 45-39 and two free throws with 22.4 seconds left that pinned the Raiders in a six-point hole. Diallo went 4-for-4 at the charity stripe in the final quarter.
