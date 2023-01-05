LINCOLN — The Lincoln wrestling team isn’t competing in Division I this season, but you wouldn’t know it by the demanding schedule the Lions wrestled in December and will continue to wrestle until after next Saturday’s Gorman Invitational at the Wellness Center.
Even though the Lions have taken their lumps against the likes of Hendricken, Hope, North Providence and reigning New England champion Saint John’s Prep (Mass.), they’ve learned valuable lessons that will help them as they look to defend their Division II/III Sectional title.
The Lions returned to Division II action Tuesday night with a 53-21 victory at the Lions’ Den over a young Scituate squad to stay undefeated in league matches.
“As a team, I like that we’re a family and we’re backing each other up all the time,” 120-pound standout Edwin Mooney said after pinning Steven Ross in just 1 minutes, 23 seconds. “Individually, wrestling has been going really well and I feel like I’m wrestling to my ability, but I still feel like I can be even a little better.”
“We’re a young team and we haven’t been healthy because of the flu bug and some shoulder injuries, but tonight was the first time we saw what our potential lineup looks,” veteran Lincoln coach Michael Tuorto said. “We’ve had a hammer of schedule where some of these kids have already wrestled 18 matches against a lot of good kids. We’ve seen a lot of schools not in our division and that will only help us.”
No wrestler understands how difficult Lincoln’s schedule has been more than senior 113-pounder Zach Henault, who breezed through the regular season last year only to come up a victory short of reaching New Englands. Henault has already run into the No. 1 ranked 113-pounder in New England Alex Schaueblin twice.
Henault, who needed just 23 seconds to secure a pin Tuesday night, lost both matches, but those contests should help him as he looks to defend his Gorman title next week.
“The way last year ended really motivated me and my mindset was to be better this year and win,” Henault said. “I learned that in the tougher matches I need to think through things more and make better decisions and not just act like everyone is a nobody. I’m just sticking through matches this year and working hard.”
Scituate, which wrestled without reigning New England champion and nationally-ranked 145-pound Gabe Bouyssou, took its only lead when 106-pounder Robby Newton turned a 5-0 advantage after the first period into a pin of Damien Setaro in 3:10.
Henault needed just 23 seconds to even the match and then Mooney, who has had good showings at the South County and North Providence Invitationals, put his team ahead for good with a pin in 1:23.
“Being light on my feet will really improve my wrestling and facing all these tough kids has made me and the rest of the team realize we have to get into gear because if we don’t we’re going to get blown out,” Mooney said. “In this match, I felt like I wrestled at the next gear and just went. I didn’t stop at all. It felt good.”
Harrison Peters grabbed three points back in the 126-pound match, but then the Lions won the next five matches with bonus-point wins to blow open the contest. Kamel Dib (132 pounds) produced a 14-1 win and then Nameek Vieira (138), Davil Grigoryan (145), John Nicoll (152) and Noah D’Amore (160) all produced pins to extend the lead to 40-9.
Nicoll’s win was particularly noteworthy because it was his first match of the season after suffering a shoulder injury while playing quarterback for the football team. Nicoll posted a pin 53 seconds into the second period.
“We have a lot of guys who can wrestle tough deep into tournaments,” Tourto said. “When Kamel Dib is wrestling like he did tonight, he’s tough to beat. I believe John Nicoll won’t be wrestling on the bottom of tournaments because he’s going to win a lot of matches.”
The Spartans grabbed a win back from Drake Dumont at 170 pounds, but Wynston Domenico responded with a pin of his own. Aaron Bolduc, who has been the Lions most consistent wrestler, recorded a pin in 3:20 to claim the 195-pound match. Jackson Bowden won by pin in 1:28 at 220 pounds before Issa Ghazal took a forfeit win.
The Lions’ next dual-meet is Wednesday night against Barrington and Toll Gate, but they are busy this weekend when they had to the Merrimack Valley to take part in a dual-meet event at Haverhill, Mass. The following Saturday is the Gorman Invitational that will not only feature Division I powerhouse schools, but also New England squads Timberlane, Pinkerton, North Attleboro, Simsbury and Bristol Eastern.
“Cumberland is always a good litmus test because there are so many good teams there,” Tuorto said. “Seeing top competition out of state is always the goal. Some coaches try to find tournaments out of state that are easy so their kids can win, we try to seek out competition where our kids are going to get beat on a bit, but we improve from it.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.