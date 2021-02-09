BURRILLVILLE — Tap your stick if you circled Wednesday night’s Barrington-Burrillville game at Levy Rink as one of the biggest games of the Division I boys hockey season.
The two public-school squads, who met in last season’s Division I quarterfinals, enter the 5:30 p.m. contest sitting on seven points and in prime position to potentially earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming state tournament.
The Eagles started the season with just one point in its first two games and they suffered a 7-2 defeat to Mount St. Charles last month. And then Sam Faulkner and the Eagles responded with a three-game winning streak, including back-to-back road wins over Smithfield and Bishop Hendricken over the weekend.
“I don’t care how Smithfield is playing, to go there and beat them is very impressive, so you have to take a team like that seriously,” Burrillville coach Dave Farrell said. “And what they did against Hendricken [Saturday night] just reinforces that. We have to play well and it’s another game we need to have. We know that if we want to win in this league we have to play well. If we don’t, we’re going to lose.”
Burrillville (3-1-1 Division I) has a similar resume with victories over reigning co-state champion La Salle and a Moses Brown squad that defeated Hendricken in overtime.
The Broncos were also beaten by the undefeated Mounties, but the score was only 1-0 and the goal was a power-play effort by Micaiah Bascombe.
“How can you not be pleased with what we did because you’re talking about being able to play very competitive game with a team that is the class of the league so far,” Farrell said after the 1-0 loss to the Mounties. “We’re not hanging our heads at all and we’re proud of the effort and the compete level.”
The Broncos responded to the defeat with a 4-1 victory over Prout a night later thanks to a pair of goals from junior Cam DeSante and Jack Corrao. Junior defenseman Mitchell Farrell had a pair of assists for a Bronco squad that is receiving superb goaltending from senior Lucas Hundley.
Mount, which sits at 5-0-1 and has a four-point lead over the chasing pack for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, hosts reigning Division II co-champion East Greenwich Saturday night at Adelard Arena. The Mounties have allowed just four goals in the last four games and junior goalie Jason Mandeville has allowed just one goal in his last 110 minutes of action, but everything isn’t going the reigning co-state champions’ way.
In last weekend’s sweep of their Blackstone Valley foes, the Mounties were bailed out by their top offensive line. After Bascombe’s heroics at Levy Rink, Cee-Jay Laquerre scored a pair of goals in the third period and Matt Mahoney scored the game-winning goal with 11 seconds left in a 3-2 win over a Cumberland team that controlled the opening 35 minutes of the game.
Mount coach Matt Merten knows the biggest reason the Mounties advanced to last season’s state title series was offensive balance, which means forwards like Ethan Letendre, Kyle Smolan, Matt Badeau and Jon Lagesse need to supplement what the white line is producing.
“We’ve got some things we need to look at,” Merten said. “It wasn’t systemic, it was an effort thing. We watched and then reacted, [Cumberland] reacted. The bottom line is the identity that’s emerging is we can find a way to win. Now, can we play that way? No, but when we had to we dug deep.
“You can’t rely on one line to win you a game and even two lines isn’t going to win you the league. The reason we were competitive last year and got to that point is we played three lines. In that semifinal last year, Hendricken only played two lines and we wore them down.”
The Mounties can virtually clinch the No. 1 seed with weekend wins the Avengers and Moses Brown. The regular season ends the following Saturday against La Salle at Smithfield Municipal Rink.
Cumberland, which was frustrated and angry it didn’t end the weekend with a pair of wins, is still in the playoff hunt with a 1-4 record and four games remaining at four different rinks to end the regular season. The Clippers host the Eagles Saturday night at 6 p.m. and then head to West Warwick to face struggling Prout Sunday night at 8 o’clock.
The Clippers, who haven’t lost a game by more than two goals, have been led by a strong group of underclassmen. Sophomore defenseman Jacob Lopes was the best player on the ice for long stretches of Saturday’s contest, while sophomore Troy Senn connected with fellow sophomore Jamie Robbins for Cumberland’s two goals. And, junior goalie Savannah Joseph made 33 saves and gave her team a chance to win.
Lopes scored the overtime winner Friday night in a 4-3 win over the Quakers.
“We have those four guys who are playing incredible at this level and then you add in freshman Sammy Lopes playing and the seniors are giving me what they can,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said after the frustrating loss to Mount. “Against Mount we did everything we could do to beat them. We skated and played hard for 45 minutes.”
Cumberland finishes the season with trips to Burrillville and Bishop Hendricken next weekend. The Hawks, who are led by talented sophomore forward Owen Leahy, have six points through four games, but they’ve already lost a pair of games. La Salle, which graduated or lost to transfer the bulk of last season’s juggernaut, have three points through the first three games.
The other big Division I game this weekend takes place at Thayer Ice Arena Saturday at 5:45 p.m. when the Hawks and Rams meet for the only time this season.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
