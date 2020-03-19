DON'T STOP BELIEVING: Brodeur never gave up on dream of playing in Division I

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland’s Josh Brodeur always believed he could play in Division I.
Even when the only coaches who came to Tucker Field during his prodigious senior season couldn’t offer him a scholarship because they were representing Division III schools, Brodeur was driven to play in the top tier of collegiate baseball.
“The big thing in making it at the college level is the internal battle,” Brodeur said Thursday afternoon. “If you’re thinking ‘Am I good enough to be here?’ you have the wrong mindset and you’re already losing. At the same time, if you’re on the field or not, you have to tell yourself that there’s a reason I’m here and the reason I was there was [University of Rhode Island coach Raphael Cerrato] gave me a chance to be on the team after the fall tryout. He saw something in me and I had to keep it in my own mind that I deserved to be here.”
After two seasons of solid, albeit unspectacular results, Brodeur was off to an incredible start to his redshirt junior campaign at URI before it was halted last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2016 Cumberland High graduate was named the Atlantic-10 co-Player of the Week earlier this month, as the Rams were off to an impressive 8-5 start in games all on the road.
Brodeur, who played second base and in the outfield, was hitting .365 with a .450 on-base percentage in 52 at-bats. He scored 15 runs to go along with three doubles, 12 RBIs and just five strikeouts before the season was canceled.
“It was nice kind of seeing everything come together for once. In the past it was either a slow start or finding it at the wrong times, but this year – and I can say this for all the guys – we felt really good going into the year,” Brodeur said. “The results were actually really good to start and that doesn’t happen often. We usually pick it up during the conference season.”
Even before his days as a Clipper, Brodeur was a top-of-the-order staple who could always find his way on base. In 2010, the lefthanded hitting infielder was a key cog on the Cumberland National Little League team that not only won the state title, but also advanced all the way to the New England final, dropping a 2-0 decision to Fairfield American.
Brodeur continued to get on base in middle school and into high school. He was a big part of the Cumberland squad that pushed Hendricken to extra innings in Game 3 of the 2015 state final. Even though he had future URI pitcher Jake Rockefeller and current San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Chris Wright on his team, Brodeur couldn’t garner attention from Division I coaches.
“It was definitely in the back of my mind because I always wanted to play at the next level, but, at the same point, I knew I just had to keep playing whether or not people were looking at me,” Brodeur said. “I was always told that if you were good enough they will find you, but that wasn’t really the case for me. I just had to keep getting better every day and keep the door open, hoping for an opportunity.”
Brodeur was even better in his senior season with Wright, who was headed to nearby Bryant, hitting behind him. All Brodeur did in his prolific final high school campaign was rack up 43 hits in 63 at-bats for a ridiculous .683 batting average. He also scored 19 runs and drove in 16.
Cumberland High coach Andy Tuetken, who played his college baseball at URI’s biggest rival, UMass, said the key to Brodeur’s success at the plate had a lot more to do with his mental strength rather than his physical abilities.
“First, he’s never intimidated in the box no matter what level he’s playing at or who’s on the mound,” Tuetken said. “He always knows that he can have success as long as he stays mentally strong in that batter’s box. He uses the whole field and never tries to do too much. I think he understands who he is as a hitter – he’s not going to hit balls over the fence, but he can do damage just getting on base.”
When it came time to pick a college, Brodeur chose URI not because his father, John, was a baseball standout at the school from 1983-1987 or because it afforded him the chance to play Division I baseball, but because the Kingston school had a superb biomedical engineering program.
Tuetken said he talked to Cerrato about what Brodeur could bring to the program prior to Brodeur’s freshman year. Brodeur excelled at a fall tryout and was awarded a walk-on spot on the roster. He didn’t play in his true freshman season, but Brodeur became a fixture in the starting 9 the following season where he hit .174 in 35 games.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound infielder saw marked improvement in 2019, as he hit .273 with a .364 on-base percentage in 161 at-bats.
The Rams added a familiar face to the coaching staff this season in former North Kingstown and URI standout Chris Hess. Hess, who played in Single-A for the Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees farm system in 2019, became the team’s hitting coach and Brodeur said that helped not only him, but the rest of the Rams.
“There’s so many things that go into hitting, but I would say the success comes down to preparation all throughout the fall and a big thing was the mental side of things,” Brodeur said. “We have a new hitting coach in Chris Hess, who just wrapped up his professional career and joined us. Him bringing his knowledge has really helped us.
“With him, it wasn’t about what he did fundamentally or mechanically, it was more a comfort type of thing. He brought a big-league mindset that none of us had really experienced before. He got us comfortable in the box and that was the biggest key for me.”
After starting the season just 3-for-12 in the first three games, Brodeur found his groove in games against Maryland and nationally-ranked Central Michigan and Arizona. The redshirt junior went through a stretch where he recorded eight hits in 13 at-bats against the Terrapins and the Chippewas. He also went 3-for-7 with two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-11 win over the No. 25 Wildcats.
“I’m not surprised in the least at all the success that he’s had,” Tuetken said. “He’s such a hard worker, he’s extremely coachable and he always found a way to make something positive out of a difficult situation. I couldn’t be more pleased with what he’s done at URI.”
Defensively, he’s been spotless in 12 of 13 games and boasted a .950 fielding percentage when the season was stopped.
Brodeur will graduate in May with his bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering. He intends on returning to play one more season at URI while getting his master’s in business administration. As for the summer, Brodeur planned on getting an engineering internship, but those plans may change if a baseball opportunity in the NECBL appears.
Brodeur, who said he’s spending his unexpected free time playing basketball and learning to skateboard, loves playing baseball, but he knows his future is likely in engineering.
“My goal is to have my engineering side figured out before anything else happens after college baseball,” Brodeur said. “That’s my main priority as of now.”
