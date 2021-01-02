Emily Sheridan is a two-timer with the women’s soccer and lacrosse programs at Ohio Wesleyan University greatly benefiting from her athletic pursuits.
The double life of a multi-sport collegian is proof that Sheridan had zero interest in remaining faithful to a single sport. A North Smithfield native, Sheridan committed to Ohio Wesleyan for both soccer and lacrosse. She found a school that did not force her to pit one sport against the other that would have resulted in her having to make a tough call.
“I felt it was the best school for me to grow as a person and as an athlete,” said Sheridan, slated this spring to receive her undergraduate degree in exercise science.
Remove the crossover between cross-country and track participants and you’re likely talking about a small portion of college student-athletes who compete in multiple varsity sports – demanding ones at that. For Sheridan, it helps to have a planner that has proven to be essential in denoting her always-on-the-move lifestyle – from her academic responsibilities, to practices and games.
The 22-year-old senior is living proof that you truly can have the best of multiple sporting worlds in a college environment.
“I’ve always been someone who does better when I am busy,” said Sheridan. “It has been a great experience being a member of two teams. I have made some lifelong friends and also been able to significantly improve my communication and leadership skills.”
Remove injuries and the pandemic from the equation and Sheridan’s time with the Battling Bishops of Division III’s North Coast Athletic Conference would have likely featured more than completing two seasons on the soccer pitch and spending one season to date on the lacrosse field. Right now, she’s gearing up for the 2021 college lacrosse season, one that will include a special designation that she learned about over the summer.
“I was really thrown off-guard when I was elected captain for lacrosse because I had only been a member of the team for one season before the [2020] COVID season. It was really rewarding … realizing that my coaches and teammates saw me in that way,” said Sheridan.
Growing up in North Smithfield, Sheridan played in the town’s Youth Soccer Association (NSYSA) until she was 12-years-old. She also competed for the Cumberland-based Lusitana FC soccer program. Even at a young age, she wasn’t content with being known as a single-sport athlete which can be traced to her time with the All-Girls Rec Basketball League in Smithfield from grades seven through nine.
She attended North Smithfield Middle School before heading to Providence Country Day for seventh and eighth grade. For high school, Sheridan spent all four years at Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Conn.
It was during her junior year at Marianapolis when Sheridan initially picked up lacrosse.
“It served as a good break from soccer,” she said.
Adding lacrosse to the equation meant that Sheridan had opened another door on the recruiting front. At one point, she drew interest in soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. The goal was to play college soccer at the highest possible level. It wasn’t until she started to market herself as a soccer player who also featured a lacrosse background that she opened her eyes to look at Division III schools.
Once it became clear that few schools could provide the option of playing both soccer and lacrosse, let alone encourage her to do it, Sheridan zeroed in Ohio Wesleyan.
“I liked the campus, the academics, and the opportunities. I was an undecided major going into college and I liked how I was able to try out a lot of different areas during my first two semesters. The health and human kinetics major caught my eye because it had a lot of different areas including health promotion, exercise science, and nutrition. I also liked the balance between my academics and athletics,” she said. “My coaches were very supportive of me trying to play two sports. I was able to join different clubs and organizations and I never felt overwhelmed.”
Sheridan had a burning desire to fit in right away with the Ohio Wesleyan soccer team.
“I worked really hard over the summer [heading into the 2017 season] to get as fit as possible and played in a bunch of women’s leagues,” she said. “It took a couple of games to get adjusted to the pace and the strength of the players I was going up against. Ultimately, I believe hard work and my willingness to listen to feedback was what gave me the best opportunity to play and make a difference.”
She did more than make a difference. Sheridan’s freshman season on the college soccer front saw her establish herself as one of the league’s top performers. She earned honorable mention All-NCAC laurels as a starting forward who tied for third in the conference in goals (eight) and ranked second in points (20).
Her 2018 college soccer season saw Sheridan make her mark yet again. She ranked 11th in the NCAC in points (12), tied for 12th in goals (four), and tied for third in assists (four). It was after her sophomore campaign when she decided the time was finally right to kick the tires on the other sport she was recruited to play.
“I was feeling a little burnt out [from soccer] and wanted to challenge myself. The lacrosse program was going through a coaching change and I was encouraged to join the team by players and ultimately the coach,” she said.
Lacrosse offered Sheridan the opportunity to play loose and free. It wasn’t the sport that had primarily defined her while growing up, hence she approached her lacrosse duties with an enthusiasm that doubled as a breath of fresh air.
It took some time to adjust to the speed of college lacrosse, though Sheridan proved a quick study as an attacker who started 10-of-17 games for the 2019 Battling Bishops. She collected 10 goals on 22 shots.
“Coming off my 2019 lacrosse season I was feeling really fit and healthy. We had really good conditioning during lacrosse and I wanted to maintain that throughout the summer,” said Sheridan.
Turning her attention back to soccer, Sheridan suffered a tough break when she sustained a significant leg injury in a scrimmage that took place on the first day of practice. She escaped surgery, though the significance of the setback came with a tough sentence. Rehab would require seven to eight months, hence she would miss the entire 2019 soccer season.
The hope was that Sheridan would be back at some point during the 2020 lacrosse campaign. Ohio Wesleyan was able to get in six games before the pandemic’s arrival.
“It was pretty disappointing when the season was canceled because I had just started joining in practices. I felt a bit discouraged and I knew the end of my rehab was going to be a lot harder without my teammates,” said Sheridan.
Then came word that COVID-19 had spilled over into the 2020 soccer season. From a competitive standpoint, it proved to be a silent one for Sheridan and her Ohio Wesleyan teammates.
“Although I was not surprised, I was holding on to any last bit of hope that there would be a season. I thought a lot about just being done with soccer because I was so discouraged when the soccer season got canceled. I felt like I had lost my last two years of soccer,” said Sheridan. “Luckily, my soccer coach [Becca Madison] pushed me and encouraged me in all the right ways. She had the confidence in myself that I didn’t quite have yet.”
Her attitude changed upon realizing that there was still a way to salvage what was initially thought to be lost. What started out as three practice sessions per week eventually gave way to intrasquad scrimmages.
“The best part about soccer this fall was that we were out there just having fun. I think it’s really easy to forget why we play sports in college. This season, while not ideal, took away the stress and was a great outlet in the chaotic world we’re in right now,” said Sheridan. “I loved going to practice every day and just competing and pushing myself and others to get better.
Fingers crossed that Sheridan has the chance to compete one final time at Ohio Wesleyan.
“We have not heard how our [2021 lacrosse] season will look, but for now, the hope is still alive. I’m also looking forward to just enjoying every moment and just having fun,” she said. “This year, I’m changing positions to defense, which is going to be a challenge. I’m excited to learn a new position.”
What is definitively on the table is Sheridan’s plan to attend graduate school to earn a doctorate in occupational therapy. Some of the schools she’s been talking to have expressed the opportunity for Sheridan to exhaust her remaining two years of soccer eligibility.
As for living a double athletic life, Sheridan wouldn’t change a thing.
“I’m thankful for all of the opportunities I have had at Ohio Wesleyan. My playing experience is definitely going to play an important role in my future career as an occupational therapist,” said Sheridan. “I believe everything that I have accomplished comes down to hard work and perseverance. Nothing will be handed to you as you get older in sports. Everything is what you make of it and how much you are willing to give. I think goal-setting has been incredibly important in my athletic career. My goals push me to work harder and allow me to hold myself accountable. A lot of credit goes to my family, my friends, my boyfriend, and my coaches. I am very grateful for the strong support system I have. They all push me to be the best I can be.”
What advice would Sheridan give to those contemplating the two-sport route in college?
“I would just say that time management is crucial. I would tell anyone interested in playing two sports to at least give it a try. Most coaches are understanding and they will even help you plan out your time,” she said “College is all about choices and you have to really focus on what choices and experiences you want to have. There is plenty of time to have a life while playing sports.”
