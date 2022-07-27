NORTH PROVIDENCE — When North Kingstown/Wickford ace Evan Rodger crossed the 50-pitch threshold in the fourth inning of Wednesday night's state tournament losers' bracket final, the Cumberland Little League Major Division all-stars' task became clear – they had to outlast Rodger.
And they did in dramatic fashion.
The strike-throwing machine didn't allow a run in 5.1 innings of work, but he hit his pitch count after striking out Evan Vitti and Cumberland feasted on the bullpen. Starting pitcher Cam Slack tied the contest with the District 4 champs down to their last out when he laced a two-run single to center field to score Tim Bradley and Leonardo Chavez.
The Cumberland bats that had been so quiet for the previous 11 innings of state tournament action, woke up in the seventh inning, as a Paxton Chenevert single – and some NK/Wickford errors – handed the District 4 champs their first lead of the game. Slack later hit a two-run single and Ryan Amaral put an exclamation point on a seven-run uprising with a two-run home run in a 9-2 seven-inning win at Romano Field.
“I was very nervous when I came up in the sixth inning and I was breathing very hard,” Slack said as he stepped into the box against new reliever Ricky Whyte. “Finally, I just got in there and when I scored those two runs I was very excited.”
“I'm so proud of this team and we've been working so hard and we knew we had this,” catcher Dylan Slack after recording a pair of hits and scoring a run. “We have faith in each other and the mindset is to never give up and every pitch you have to work hard. That's what we did.”
Cumberland, which will now play Portsmouth in the state championship Friday night at 7 o'clock at Roamno Field, received a second incredible relief performance in the tournament from Chenevert. After Cam Slack allowed two runs and struck out seven in 2.2 innings, Chenevert used his mix of fastballs and curveballs to hold NK/Wickford to just two hits and no runs in 3.1 innings of work to earn the victory.
Chenevert and Slack are both eligible to pitch Saturday night if Amaral and 11-year-old Pedro Cardoso can pitch Cumberland to a victory Friday night.
“It feels good to be going to the state championship game,” Chenevert said. “For me, I just stay relaxed on the mound and keep pitching my hardest. I had one problem in the sixth inning where I was holding on to the ball too long, but once I settled down and made an adjustment, I started to pitch a lot better.”
NK/Wickford was led by Rodger, who not only struck out 11 Cumberland batters and allowed just four hits in 5.1 dominant innings, he also helped give his team the lead in the first inning with a single in the first inning to score lead-off hitter Rocco Coseglia. Rodger scored later in the inning on a single to right field by Garrett Bodington.
Cumberland has given up two runs in the first inning of all three tournament games, something coach Gary Lamora is acutely aware of headed into Friday's clash with Portsmouth, who used two early runs to beat Cumberland 3-2 Saturday.
“That's been our kryptonite right now – those first-inning runs,” Lamora said. “I told the boys in the third inning the difference between that loss to Portsmouth and tonight was the feeling in the dugout. That game it felt like we were playing hard and just trying to get through and tonight there was resolve in the dugout. Everyone was battling each at-bat and in tune with what we needed to do to win.”
