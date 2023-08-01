DREAM ACHIEVER: Lincoln's Kyle Moison proud to hear national anthem after winning U23 gold

Kyle Moison revealed the emotions he felt upon listening to the Star-Spangled Banner after achieving gold in the men’s hammer throw at the recent Under-23 North American, Central American, and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships held in Costa Rica.
“After the medal was put around my neck, I was on the stand and turned towards the video board and saw the U.S. flag and heard the national anthem. I almost had a tear come out of my eye,” said Moison, the 2020 Lincoln High graduate. “It’s always been a dream of mine to compete for Team USA and do something special for them. It was an unbelievable moment … probably top-five in my life.”
Getting a chance to represent his country on a big stage became a reality after Moison let it fly for a personal-best 221 feet, 1 inch at this past spring’s NCAA Outdoor Championships. It was a performance that kept the light burning bright in relation to competing during his junior season at Auburn University.
“That’s one of the hardest meets in the country,” said Moison, looking back at the NCAA’s that helped firm up his summer throwing plans and provide an incentive to keep the pedal to the metal concerning his training.
“There were other kids who were ahead of me but couldn’t make [the NACAC Championships] because they had other obligations. I was the next man up and ready to step in and assume the position in a quick fashion,” Moison added.
Before heading to the SEC school, Moison spent the summer months wearing out the throwing circle at Lincoln High and competing in events – the credit going to the school’s throwing coach Brian Grant for stressing the importance of staying sharp. All those memories were rekindled with the NACAC Championships marking the first time he had an actual summer meet on the docket since becoming a college thrower.
“Being the coach that Coach Grant is, he always told us that it was during the summer when you make your best gains,” said Moison.
This time, however, the summer stakes were much higher.
“It was probably one of the biggest meets of my life,” said Moison about the test that awaited him in Costa Rica. “Leaving the country for a track meet was always a dream of mine. I never thought I would get that opportunity while I was in college. I thought it would be during my pro career, but it was an amazing opportunity that I was so blessed to have. Appearing in that meet was one of the goals I set out to achieve before the season.”
Upon arriving in Costa Rica dressed in Team USA gear, the facial expressions that Moison received told him that he was entering a brave new world.
“Everyone was looking at you like you’re the man,” he said. “It was a very special feeling and something that I didn’t take for granted.”
Of the five contestants participating in the U23 men’s hammer, Moison was one of two who did not foul on any of his five attempts. He moved into first place on his third attempt which also featured his best throw of the competition (213 feet).
“With the limited time I had to get myself completely ready, it was a good feeling,” said Moison. “I had a good training group with me [in Costa Rica] and a lot of supportive people.”
Moison clipped Kansas State’s Kade McCall for the victory, though the former LHS standout didn’t see it as a competition between NCAA participants. With “Team USA” emblazoned across their chests, McCall – who finished second at 212 feet, 2 inches – was rooting on Moison and vice versa.
“We’re two guys on the same team and we pushed each other,” said Moison.
Away from the throwing realm, Moison is on target to graduate from Auburn next spring with a degree in law & justice. He’s currently doing an internship with the Auburn Police Department, specifically with the investigations unit.
“The police department loved what I did for Team USA,” said Moison, noting he was afforded some leeway when it came to pausing and resuming his internship while tending to his summer throwing business.
From the perspective of a thrower who’s afforded two more years of eligibility, Moison plans to ride the wave of confidence based off what he accomplished in Costa Rica.
“It’s going to push me to have a good indoor and outdoor season next year and get me more mentally focused on what comes next in my life, especially when it comes to throwing,” he said, “but I’m still on Cloud Nine because I made Team USA.”
