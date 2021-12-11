Driscoll pleased with PC’s early-season success on the hardwood

PROVIDENCE — In a tweet that was sent in response to the Providence College men’s basketball Twitter account posting the final score from Tuesday’s 68-58 win over Vermont, the school’s athletic director chose to shine the light on the hard truth regarding the 9-1 start to the season.
“A lot of work yet to do but love the grit and passion displayed by these young/old men. Trust me, I know about old and still competing,” Bob Driscoll wrote.
With Saturday’s 2 p.m. home game against Central Connecticut serving as the lone remaining non-conference game before the script is flipped to Big East
play, the Friars have reached the point of the season where some definitive judgments can be made. The 11th team in Ed Cooley’s Providence tenure is loaded with numerous veterans who will determine the rise and fall of the program’s fortune once schools like UConn, Seton Hall, and Villanova appear on the schedule.
Several times after games, Cooley has used the word “connectivity” to sum up the vibe around this particular group. Reached a few nights ago, Driscoll took the coach’s thoughts one step further by noting the presence of fans in the stands following a season when players took the court with cardboard cutouts sprinkled throughout arenas.
“First of all, I think there’s an appreciation of playing in front of fans,” said Driscoll. “When you’re older and you realize your time of playing something might be coming to an end, or you had it taken away, there’s an energy and passion that comes from missing something and having it come back.
“This has been a really good group of guys to be around. Plus, they’re playing great so I’m thrilled,” added Driscoll.
Nailing down wins over Wisconsin and Texas Tech have helped fortify PC’s postseason resumé and translated into a strong NET position when the NCAA released its first rankings of the season earlier this week. At No. 36 (as of Friday), it’s worth reminding Friar fans of the long climb that the 2019-20 PC group needed to make as far the NET was concerned. The Friars’ NET ranking jumped substantially from 156 to 37 over the final 13 games of that season.
With one non-Big East test remaining against a Central Connecticut outfit that’s ranked No. 340 in the NET, the Friars have been a take-care-of-business crew that’s been able to avoid the kind of painful non-conference losses that plagued the group from two years ago. Think back to losses on consecutive days to Long Beach State and Charleston and how that placed that 2019-20 team behind the proverbial eight-ball.
Having battle-tested returnees such as Nate Watson, A.J. Reeves, Alyn Breed and Noah Horchler coupled with fresh faces Al Durham and Justin Minaya has proven to be a major ace in the hole, yet Driscoll noted the return of normalcy as it relates to offseason preparation and how that’s translated into getting out of the chute in strong fashion.
“They’ve worked really hard. What people often don’t see is the out-of-season stuff. There were a lot of people upset with the way we played last year, [when PC posted a 13-13 record and lost in the first round of the Big East Tournament] but it was a hard year. They had to play in empty gyms and be in lockdown. Everyone was struggling with the pandemic. Trying to stay competitive and go to school at the same time … I’m glad it’s behind us to be honest with you,” said Driscoll. “The fact that we kept the school open and played in the Big East … we did the best we could. Now you’re starting to see what’s possible. We still have a long way to go, but I’ll take 9-1 right now.”
Asked specifically about his head coach and if winning has served as the quintessential reboot button following last year’s down season, Driscoll said, “Ed is an emotional coach and he feeds off the energy and vice-versa. Look at the Texas Tech game. I know Ed brought a lot of energy when he went on the court during timeouts. The players and fans feed off that and I think we have a distinctive advantage because of that. It’s a symbiotic relationship.
“They’re older and more mature. Programs who have those players when teams make runs on them, they don’t panic. They survive it and come back again,” said Driscoll. “There’s a maturity that comes from being there before.”
The importance of a supportive crowd was reaffirmed when Driscoll recently conversed with Horchler, who sat out an entire season after transferring from North Florida and made his Friar debut when no one was around to cheer for him or his teammates.
“I think it’s the result of a pent-up energy. The crowds have been as good this early in the season as I can remember,” said Driscoll, who’s been at the AD helm since 2001. “The consistency and creativity of the student section has been great to see.”
