DRIVEN BY DETERMINATION: North Smithfield's Cole Vowels can't wait to compete as member of Bryant University football team

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The first step has been achieved. Come later this summer, Cole Vowels will join the Bryant University football program as a walk-on.
“It’s definitely a big stress to get off my shoulders,” said the North Smithfield High senior on a recent weekday night. “I kind of second-guessed myself for a minute when I made the decision. It feels great initially before you’re like, ‘Oh my God, what did I just do?’ But I really think that Bryant is the place for me. I’m happy with my decision.”
For Vowels, the opportunity that awaits can be traced to his performance as a dual threat lefthanded quarterback who started under center the past three seasons for the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op team. Watching him break down defenses with his arm and legs was a game-changing sight to behold and opened the door to the possibility of taking snaps at the college level.
As his walk-on status suggests, Vowels will have to prove his mettle against his soon-to-be Bryant teammates and earn the trust of the coaching staff in the hopes of climbing up the depth chart. It’s a long run, yet one that has him excited and eager to make his mark with the Bulldogs – regardless of whether he’s quarterbacking or lining up at another position so long as he’s on the field.
“I definitely consider myself an athlete. Wherever the coaches want me to play is not an issue,” said Vowels, who was accepted as part of Bryant’s incoming freshman class two months ago.
With Bryant, Vowels formed a strong contact with Tom Sydeski, who joined head coach Chris Merritt as the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator. Sydeski’s four-year run with the Bulldogs ended after last season – he accepted a position to become the offensive coordinator at Division II’s University of West Georgia.
“I met Coach Sydeski at one of [Bryant’s] junior day camps last summer. I ended up going back for a second day because I loved the camp so much … everything about the way they do things,” said Vowels.
Fortunately, Sydeski’s departure did not close the books on Vowels in relation to remaining on Bryant’s radar. Vowels did have conversations with Merritt and looks forward to learning under rising junior Zevi Eckhaus, who threw for 3,000-plus yards and 26 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season.
Talking with the players and coaches while observing a Bryant spring football practice helped provide Vowels with the clarity he was seeking. For someone who heard from multiple schools that spanned multiple college football levels, it turns out the best fit was a place that’s located a chip-shot field goal away from his home.
“You want to play with some of your high school teammates at the next level, but you have to do what’s best for yourself,” he said. “For me, competition was more important. That’s not going to scare me away from playing at the Division I level. If anything, that actually helped make my decision easier … having to earn it. I love to work.
“There were some schools in the lower divisions that said I had to come in and said a spot would be mine. I would have to come in and earn it and probably see the field a lot more in first year or two or even maybe more at Bryant,” Vowels continued, “but I don’t want it given to me. I know my capabilities and know how good I can be. It’s a matter of working to get better and pushing at the same time. I’m looking forward to that.”
A three-sport athlete for the Northmen – basketball and lacrosse representing the other two sports where he’s represented his school – Vowels plans to study either business management or exercise science at Bryant. He also credited the guidance of Jack Puccetti – the starting quarterback when NSMSC captured the 2019 Division IV Super Bowl – in helping him take steps forward as a signal caller over the past few seasons.
“When I came in as a freshman, I was a scrawny kid with a decent arm but not that athletic,” said Vowels. “I learned so much from Jack. He mentored me and taught me so much. I wouldn’t be here today without his help.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
