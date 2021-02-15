PROVIDENCE – Through no fault of her own, Cumberland High senior Nicolette Ducharme has been a thrower on her own island during this abbreviated indoor track & field season.
A Brown University commit, Ducharme entered Sunday’s Girls’ Large Division meet as the undisputed top seed in the shot put. Her closest rival was roughly seven feet off her pace.
“This season, I’ve really been competing against myself more than anyone. It’s about motivating from within,” said Ducharme. “It’s very different. Last year, I had people like (Smithfield’s Kendra Ezeama) and (Classical’s Cheyenne Figueroa) who were consistently throwing in the 40s. That pushed me a lot.”
It wasn’t a shock to see Ducharme win the shot put by eight feet. She registered a season-best toss of 39 feet, 2 inches compared to the heave of 31 feet, 1 ½ inches that was notched by Cranston West junior Juliana Bucci. In the meet-with-the-meet mind game that has been guiding Ducharme, her best throw was her final one of the day.
“It’s about focusing on myself and trying to elevate my own competition,” said Ducharme. “I used to beat myself up when I didn’t see improvement in every throw, if I have a bad throw, all I say is, ‘Beat this one.’ That’s the part of track that I’ve discovered in my senior year … recognize the technical imperfections and go out and fix them and hopefully throw a little a further.”
In-between throws, Ducharme would offer words of encouragement to her fellow throwers – a clear-cut sign that she wants to be pushed.
“I love to talk to them and try to bring them up,” said Ducharme. “It’s just as nice to see them PR.”
Ducharme didn’t mince words when she talked about the satisfaction that came with acing her final indoor divisional meet test.
“I’ve worked hard all four years to get here,” she said. “I’m psyched about winning this.”
In the weight throw, Ducharme registered a personal-best 49 feet, 10 inches – good for third place on Sunday.
“I usually try to practice both [the shot and weight] in the same day. It’s definitely tiring, focusing on two events,” said Ducharme, “but I’m going to see if grind even more [in the weight].”
Ducharme was the top point-getter for a Cumberland team that placed fifth in the team standings with 41 points.
LARGE DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
GIRLS
At Providence Career & Technical Academy field house
Team standings
1). La Salle Academy 155; 2). North Kingstown 90; 3). Cranston West 56; 4). Classical 53; 5). Cumberland 41; 6) Coventry 21; 7). Chariho 8; 8). Pilgrim 5; 9). East Providence 3; 10). Cranston East 1.
Local placements
4x800: 2. Cumberland (Anna Kalafut, Summer Sartini, Emma Peterson, Sarah Lanzi) 10:55.52.
4x200: 5. Cumberland (Sydnee Kell, Brynn Eckman, Maggie Peterson, Katie Blais) 1:58.60.
1,500: 3. Olivia Belt (Cumberland) 5:05.33.
600: 5. Elizabeth Pickering (Cumberland) 1:46.99.
1,000: 4. Grace Carr (Cumberland) 3:13.12.
4x400: 5. Cumberland (Belt, Pickering, Carr, Summer Sartini) 4:33.96.
Weight Throw: 3. Nicolette Ducharme (Cumberland) 49-10.
Shot Put: 1. Ducharme 39-2.
