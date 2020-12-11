PROVIDENCE – Saturday’s originally-scheduled Big East opener for the Providence Friars won’t be taking place.
The Big East announced Friday morning that due to a positive test within the Xavier program, the PC vs. Xavier game that was on the docket for Saturday night at Alumni Hall has been postponed.
This marks the first time in this crazy and unprecedented college basketball season that the Friars’ schedule has been impacted by COVID.
As part of a press release issued by PC Athletic Department, the college announced that the Friars’ next game will take place on Thursday, Dec. 17. No opponent was listed – a nod to the current plight involving UConn. It was previously announced that the Huskies would serve as Providence’s opponent on the 17th. Currently, Connecticut is taking a COVID timeout.
Xavier and UConn are two of the four Big East schools that are presently shut down due to coronavirus concerns. The Big East announced scheduling changes on back-to-back days earlier this week. It remains to be seen if the league will move some pieces to accommodate the Friars, who still have Big East games at Seton Hall (Dec. 20) and Butler (Dec. 23) as part of their December schedule.
Butler and DePaul are also on pause due to COVID-19.
