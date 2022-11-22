DUKE OF THE CIRCLE: Christian Toro becomes latest member of Lincoln High’s throwing program to commit to NCAA Division I program

LINCOLN – In a family featuring two older siblings who either went on to play or are currently playing Division I college sports, Christian Toro understood that he was the gatekeeper to an important legacy.
His sister Adriana competed in softball at Coastal Carolina and the University of Rhode Island. His brother Nick is a freshman member of the URI baseball program. Growing up in town, Christian played football and baseball before receiving some advice from his uncle Louie Toro before his freshman year at Lincoln High School.
“You should do track. There’s a lot of potential in the sport. Plus, you have a great coach there. It would be a big opportunity for you,” recalled Toro about a conversation that ultimately helped him follow in the same footsteps as Adriana and Nick – becoming a D-I scholarship athlete.
The wonderful world of throwing agreed with the youngest child of Anthony and Nicole Toro, two parents who have seen their fair share of baseball and softball games over the years. The more that Christian Toro learned about the intricacies of a sport where proper technique is paramount to success, the more he saw the light regarding the suggestion provided by Uncle Louie.
The latest shining star of a Lincoln High throwing program that’s certainly no stranger to churning out NCAA Division I-worthy talent – from Garrett Doyle heading to Ohio State to Kyle Moison currently at Auburn – can officially welcome another member to the club. On Nov. 9, the first day that current high school seniors could sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI), Toro put pen to paper – a move that solidified his status as a member of the Duke University track program.
“It’s very cool to see all the things that I wished for four years ago come to fruition. To see all this happen is great,” said Toro while sitting next to Lincoln High throwing coach Adam Grant on a recent weekday afternoon. “For me, it’s about making my parents proud.”
To understand how Toro got to the point where he achieved All-American status at the New Balance Indoor and Outdoor Nationals earlier this year, one must go back to the spring of 2020 when he was a freshman at Lincoln. Building off his first indoor season required patience due to the global pandemic wiping out the spring outdoor season.
Throwers will tell you how important it is to live in the weight room. The lingering presence of COVID-19 resulted in restrictions that meant Toro would have to double down on his efforts if he was going to make it.
“Over that COVID period, I started to realize that [participating in track] was where I wanted to be. I knew I could be something in this sport,” said Toro. “Playing football, I never shied away from putting in the work or the extra effort. If you want to be good and successful, you have to put in the extra hours. I knew that and was told to keep going and that I’ll see progress.”
Perseverance is the word that springs to mind when Grant sizes up Toro and how he was able to make up for lost training time at a point in his high school career when he was still a throwing neophyte.
“What it comes down to is learning the technique and putting in hard work,” said Grant.
Eventually, progress in the throwing circle led to interest from colleges. Duke was one of the first schools to reach out to Toro during his junior year. Army West Point and North Carolina-Chapel Hill also relayed interest in his throwing services.
“You say to yourself, ‘Oh wow, this could be something way bigger than what you originally thought,’” said Toro. “It was a big fire that was lit.”
As he delved deeper into the recruiting process, Toro liked what he saw. He took official visits to URI and Dartmouth. He also checked out Duke twice – once during the summer before going on his official visit last month. He supplied the Blue Devils with a verbal commitment on Oct. 29 – exactly two years from when Nick announced that he planned to join the Rhody ‘9’.
On the night of Nov. 9, Toro staged an NLI ceremony at a Providence-based fire station where his dad works. The significance of the location spoke volumes about the close-knit nature of this particular family.
“To be in his environment with his co-workers … they’ve seen me develop,” said Toro.
A strong student with a 3.9-grade point average, Toro is leaning towards studying business at Duke. Before he heads to Durham, N.C., he hopes to make noise during the upcoming indoor season in both the weight and shot put.
“Sometimes I can’t sleep because I’m so excited for the season,” said Toro.
