EAGLE HAS LANDED: Plenty of familiar faces expected to flock to see Cumberland's Tyler Kolek and Marquette take on PC

CUMBERLAND – It’s not just that Tyler Kolek enters Tuesday’s game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion poised to take another step in what’s shaping up to be another stat-stuffing season for the newly-minted nationally-ranked Golden Eagles of Marquette.
It’s not that the third-year guard, who once again leads all Big East contributors in assists per game, is quietly positioning himself as a dual threat to be reckoned with when it comes to hunting for his own offense and setting up his teammates.
Those are all big deals as Kolek and No. 24 Marquette prepare to battle Providence, yet from the hallways to the gymnasium, the high school located off Mendon Road is buzzing because a homecoming awaits one of their own.
From teachers to current members of the Cumberland High boys' basketball team, expect a distinct Clipper feel to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. tip from the AMP. Jared Cardoso, the school’s varsity baseball head coach, will be making the trek to the downtown Providence arena. He had Kolek as a student at Cumberland, specifically in Algebra 2.
“It’s wild because you get to see one of your own. I had him as a sophomore in class and got to watch him many times [in the Wellness Center] as a game supervisor. Always rooting for Cumberland kids,” said Cardoso, noting that a question he heard repeated quite a bit on Monday was “Are you going to the game?”
Cardoso is part of a group of 10-15 folks with definite plans to take in Tuesday’s contest that features two 1-0 Big East teams.
“There’s a lot of us who have stayed close. His dad [Kevin] worked [at Cumberland High as the school’s resource officer] when I was here as a student. I remember when Tyler was younger and doing pitching lessons with him,” said Cardoso. “We walked out of last year’s game [when Providence held on for a last-second win over Marquette] and said, ‘Wow, that was Tyler.’ It’s surreal because he’s on a huge stage now.”
Hunter Zancan, a junior forward on the Clipper basketball team, has been around Kolek for practically his entire life. Zancan’s older brother Jackson teamed up with Kolek to lead Cumberland to the 2017 Division II title and an appearance in the 2018 Final Four round of the RIIL open state tournament.
“I didn’t take full advantage of just how good Tyler was in high school. I was just a kid watching my big brother,” said Hunter Zancan, who will be at the AMP Tuesday night.
In the Zancan household, it’s become appointment television whenever Marquette has a game. No doubt, many folks in Cumberland are in the habit of setting aside some time when Kolek is scheduled to be on Fox Sports 1 or another channel.
“My dad [John] and I watch almost every single game,” said Zancan. “It’s surreal to see and awesome that someone from a small town like Cumberland makes it that far. I remember when he had the steal that led to the game-winner against Illinois [back in Nov. 2021]. We talked about it in class the next day.”
A senior captain who plays guard and forward, Cumberland’s Andrew Ramos is well aware that Kolek hooped it up for the same program that he’s currently associated with. The feelings of nostalgia grow when shifting the spotlight to current head coach Gary Reedy, who also coached Kolek during the three seasons he spent wearing the blue and white.
“Of course, you hear Kolek’s name a lot. It’s going to be cool to be able to see him play in person for the first time on Tuesday night,” said Ramos. “Tyler being coached by Coach Reedy … those [Cumberland] teams enjoyed a great run and went pretty far. Seeing where Tyler is right now, I know my coach is more than capable of coaching a great team.”
To watch someone go from cutting his teeth at Cumberland High to cutting up Big East defenses, it’s cause for celebration when realizing the heights that Kolek has successfully reached.
“It feels like only yesterday when Tyler was the starting point guard at North Cumberland Middle School and going to those games,” said Mark Primiano, a CHS teacher with definitive in-person plans to watch the Friars and Golden Eagles. “Seeing that evolution of him as a player … it’s his confidence and competitiveness that helped put him above the rest and got him to the level that he’s reached.”
Even though he received his teaching degree from PC and his wife graduated from there as an undergrad, Primiano says his allegiances will reside in the Kolek camp Tuesday night.
“I’ll be rooting for Tyler the whole way,” said Primiano. “It’s a story of a kid from a small town that when you read the newspaper or see a documentary on ESPN, you think that it happens elsewhere. In this case, Tyler is a great success story that we can align ourselves with or connect with. You want to breathe it all in and enjoy the ride.”
