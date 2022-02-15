Ed Cooley: Friars still in first place after losing to Villanova at sold-out Dunk

PROVIDENCE – King ‘Nova might be alive and well, yet Providence head coach Ed Cooley isn’t sweating the small stuff after the 10th-ranked Wildcats came into a sold-out Dunkin’ Donuts Center and came away with an 89-84 win over the eighth-ranked Friars.
“Disappointed that we lost but it’s an opportunity to show some resilience. It’s an opportunity for us to respond and grow,” said Cooley after PC’s first home loss of the season. “Last time I checked, the Friars are still in first place.”
Cooley speaks the truth. The Wildcats are still chasing after the Friars. The lead for the top spot in the Big East, however, is now down to one game. It could have been a three-game bulge in Providence’s favor with four games remaining before the Big East Tournament.
A case of the defensive blues proved PC’s downfall with Justin Moore carrying the Villanova offense early on and Collin Gillespie bringing his team home with a series of clutch plays during the closing minutes, Gillespie poured in a career-high 33 points while Moore netted 19 points. They combined to shoot 9-of-18 from three-point territory.
Under Jay Wright, the Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East) have thrived in putting teams in vulnerable spots on the defensive end. The ability to screen multiple times during the course of a single possession reached its nadir when Gillespie slipped under a screen near the top of the key and buried a three that put ‘Nova up 85-80 with 28.2 seconds remaining.
To Cooley, that three-ball by Gillespie served as game, set, match on a night when a lack of stops proved detrimental to PC’s cause. Villanova shot 53 percent during the first half and ended up at 51 percent for the game.
“Our defense was left on Eaton Street or in the dorms. We didn’t play the defense we normally play,” said Cooley.
For those expecting an old-school Big East game that ended up 55-52, you were treated to an offensive potpourri. PC (21-3, 11-2 Big East) played four players in double figures with Nate Watson leading the way with 20 points with Jared Bynum supplying 18 points. A.J. Reeves turned in his best offensive performance since returning from a finger injury – 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting – while Al Durham shook off a scoreless first half to notch 13 points.
The true telling stat on the evening that’ll be remembered for the students arriving in their seats some two hours before tipoff is 1:04. That’s how long the Friars held the lead. None a single one of those 64 seconds came during the second half.
On a night when the electricity was bouncing off the walls, the Wildcats never allowed the Friars to get on the type of run that would have made the crowd even more deafening to hear over.
“You know you have competitive guys on your side when you come into an environment like that,” said Villanova head coach Jay Wright.
In the aftermath of PC’s worst defensive performance since getting blown out by 32 points, Cooley said, “I think we’re a very good basketball team. I think we have good players. We just didn’t execute.”
After back-to-back games where the students belted Taylor Swift tunes until they were blue in the face, Cooley understands if the fans are upset.
“At the same time, appreciate what the group is doing,” said the coach.
