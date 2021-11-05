Of the 10-area high school football programs that were previewed by the Call/Times sports department in early September, eight of them will be in action when the “second season” kicks off Friday night.
From local playing surfaces such as Max Read Field and Tucker Field, to far-flung locations in Narragansett and Wood River Junction, you’ll find a common theme in the quest to emerge as the last team left standing. Simply put, it’s about winning and moving on to the next round.
“Everything is real,” said St. Raphael head coach Mike Sassi. “You can’t take a step back. There’s no tomorrow.”
Without further adieu, let’s dive into the challenges that await in conjunction with the first step to obtaining Super Bowl glory:
FRIDAY
DIVISION I (First round)
6 p.m. – Shea (No. 5 seed in I-B) at Portsmouth (No. 4 seed in I-A)
For the Raiders, it’s about rediscovering their early-season swag, the one that produced convincing wins over Moses Brown (17-0) and East Providence (28-7) in consecutive weeks. Since that hot start, Shea saw two games scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns involving the opposition before dropping three straight games prior to last week’s 20-14 win over Woonsocket.
“Collectively as a group, we definitely need to get back to where we were in order to be in the game,” said Shea head coach Dino Campopiano.
Containing Portsmouth senior quarterback Ben Hurd will be paramount for a Raider defense that allowed 20 or fewer points in four of six games.
“Portsmouth’s offense revolves around their quarterback. You’ve got to stop him. He’s a tremendous athlete. He runs the option really well. He throws the ball. You’ve got to control him,” said Campopiano.
DIVISION II (quarterfinals)
6 p.m. – Moses Brown (No. 4 seed in II-A) at St. Raphael (No. 1 seed in II-B)
The Saints put their undefeated record (7-0) on the line against a Moses Brown squad that’s led by senior quarterback David Farber, a player who can improvise and throw on the run when the pocket starts to collapse.
“He’s a heck of a quarterback. I think he’s one of the best ones in the state,” said Sassi.
The Saints handled the Quakers (33-0) when the teams met last April as part of the “Fall II” season. They’re scheduled to meet on Thanksgiving Eve as part of the resumption of holiday football contests throughout the state. Friday will mark the third time this season that SRA has hit the turf at Max Read Field.
“Whether it’s Pariseau Field or Max Read, it doesn’t matter,” said Sassi.
Two of SRA’s better players – junior Moses Meus and senior Henrique Ross – are listed as questionable. Both exited prematurely with injuries during last Saturday’s 38-19 road win over Classical.
7 p.m. – Tolman (No. 4 seed in II-B) at Mount Pleasant (No. 1 seed in II-A)
If only Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence had handed the QB controls to senior Aaron Carrion much sooner. The Tigers head into the postseason riding high on a two-game winning streak following a 1-5 start to the season.
“Now I can use my whole playbook. It makes my life so much better and easier,” said DeLawrence.
By having Carrion take the snaps from center, it allows Tolman to feature senior Elijah Osei in his more traditional role of lining up anywhere on the field. It was against the same Mount Pleasant program that Osei enjoyed a breakthrough game. Last April with the Tigers needing a win to qualify for the postseason, Osei scored three touchdowns and recovered three fumbles in a 25-12 win for Tolman.
“Osei is a primetime player. He wants to do what he wants to do. He’s going to play hard,” said DeLawrence.
Mount Pleasant head coach Jayson Addison is a former football staff member at Tolman. He’s also the father of star senior quarterback Duce Addison.
“It’s going to be a difficult game to win,” said DeLawrence.
DIVISION III (quarterfinals)
6 p.m. – North Smithfield/MSC Co-op (No. 6 seed) at Chariho (No. 3 seed)
The original Division III playoff format called for six of the eight teams to move on before a revision was made to allow all eight teams into the dance. Regardless, the Northmen/Mounties would have still found themselves safely in – a point that’s been stressed by first-year head coach Jeff Paiva.
“At the beginning of the year, our goal was to get that No. 5 or No. 6 spot. We found a way to get to that six-spot,” said Paiva. “We’ve been playing pretty good football over the last few weeks. The kids are playing hard. For the most part, we’re healthy. We’re looking forward to this as a measuring stick game.”
The Chargers scored a 41-0 home win over the local co-op team back on Sept. 17.
“We’re a completely different team,” noted Paiva. “It was a 14-0 game at the half, but injuries started to pile up and things went sideways quickly. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
6 p.m. – Central Falls/BVP Co-op (No. 8 seed) at Narragansett No. 1 seed)
Concerns related to COVID forced the CFBVP to miss the final two games of the regular season. Returning to practice earlier in the week, it didn’t take long to realize that a tall order awaits. Narragansett owns a five-game streak of scoring 40-plus points.
“I don’t think it comes across as a surprise to say that I feel overly prepared. Obviously, the rest is good for the bumps and bruises, but sometimes the rust is more detrimental,” said CFBVP head coach Jeff Lapierre. “We kept in contact with the players … making sure they were fine as far as how they were feeling. They reached back out to us.”
The Warriors did provide the Mariners with one of the few stern tests that this year’s top seed received during the regular season – a 24-8 win by the Mariners at Macomber Stadium on Sept. 18.
“They’re no joke. We know that,” said Lapierre.
SATURDAY
DIVISION I (first round)
6 p.m. – East Greenwich (No. 6 seed in I-A) at Cumberland (No. 3 seed in I-B)
It’ll be the second time this season that the Avengers will have trekked to Northern R.I. to face the Clippers. A late-game interception helped Cumberland seal a 12-7 win back on Sept. 17.
“We went through that game film to see what we did well and even what they did well, but if you look at us now, we’re a very different football team. So are they,” said Cumberland head coach Josh Lima. “You don’t put all your eggs in that basket [as it relates to the season’s first meeting against EG].”
A Cumberland program that’s dealt with injuries throughout the season received an unexpected bye week when last Friday’s scheduled game was nixed in response to Burrillville dealing with COVID-19.
“We had some guys who were banged up. Giving them an extra week is good as far as healing and recovering,” said Lima. “On the flip side, you want to play games. We’ve had three games cancelled. You want to play those for the sake of the kids. You also want to play to keep the rhythm going. Having the week off isn’t the worst or the best thing. You’ve just got to take it in stride.”
SUNDAY
DIVISION I (first round)
Noon – Woonsocket (No. 5 seed in I-B) at Burrillville (No. 4 seed in I-A)
Neither side will be at full strength. Woonsocket won’t have key senior Jayson Inthasane while sophomore quarterback Daunte Melton remains day-to-day after suffering a concussion last week. An unfortunate combination of COVID-19 and injuries has left Burrillville with five healthy starters. Thankfully for the Broncos, one of the players who is good to go is senior quarterback Wes Cournoyer.
“It’s been great to watch Wes grow into this phenomenal football player,” said Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault. “He’s an amazing athlete.”
They might be competing in a new division, yet the Novans are expecting the playoff success from back-to-back D-II Super Bowls [in 2018 & ‘19] to serve as a firm reminder of what can be achieved if everyone is pulling their weight.
“There’s no predicament that we haven’t been in,” said Bibeault. “One thing we pride ourselves in is being mentally strong.”
Burrillville returned to practice on Thursday – the first time in a week. It would appear the future is now for a number of freshmen on this year’s roster.
“There will be ninth graders playing on Sunday,” said Burrillville head coach Gennaro Ferraro. “They’ve been our scout team all year and will be placed in the right spots. Hopefully they’ll be able to handle the speed of the game, but I have confidence in them.”
