Expectations high for Bryant men's basketball team

SMITHFIELD — You think the external expectations are high for the Bryant University men’s basketball team? Try being in the locker room.
“We had high expectations last year. This year, they’re even higher,” said junior guard Charles Pride. “That’s just because of the work I see people put in. I’ll come into the gym at 11 at night and I’ll see five other people here. We have a group that’s willing to put in the work.”
For a Bulldog team that’s been fitted with a bull’s-eye on its back, the challenge is clear.
In one-bid leagues such as the one Bryant participates in, the margin for error to reach the NCAA Tournament is razor thin. For all the nonconference games against those hailing from Power Five leagues, or something that closely resembles college basketball’s upper crust, to games against conference foes, the season essentially hinges upon one night.
Did you win your conference championship or not? Fair or not, that is the only question that matters.
Not to re-open past wounds, but last year’s Bulldog outfit was on the verge of making program history. The NEC title contest was contested on their home floor. All they needed to do was get past Mount St. Mary’s. What ensued was a 73-68 loss that provided plenty of offseason motivation for head coach Jared Grasso & Co.
Anything short of a return trip to the Northeast Conference championship game figures to be branded a disappointment for a Bryant team that kicks off the season Tuesday night at home against Fisher College. League coaches tabbed the Bulldogs to finish second, a viewpoint that speaks to the strong group that’s been assembled for the road ahead. There are elements of old and new in place with Grasso welcoming back several important holdovers while reeling in several pieces via the transfer market.
“I’m happy with the group. They’ve worked hard. They’ve been competitive,” said Grasso, entering his fourth season at Bryant. “There’s a little bit of a chip on their shoulders with something to prove.”
Below are one scribe’s four questions for a Bulldog club that seeks to get over the elusive hump:
1). What’s the situation with Peter Kiss?
We didn’t see the guard during the one preseason game that Bryant played with fans in the stands. The senior who doubles as the Bulldogs’ leading returning scorer (16.6 ppg) was held out for what Grasso described as an “unspecified violation of team policy.” With real games on the horizon, the status of Kiss – selected to the Preseason All-NEC Team – remains unresolved. On Monday, he was officially deemed a game-time decision for Tuesday’s opener.
“We’re still working through things, but he’ll be out there soon,” said Grasso when he met with the media last Thursday. “I think he’s got a chance to have a good year for us.”
Once everything is deemed copacetic, Kiss will join Pride and Chris Childs in forming a scoring trio that figures to provide plenty of thump and subsequent headaches for the opposition.
2). Can Hall Elisias remain healthy?
At times, that’s been a tall order for a 6-foot-8 shot-blocking enforcer who represents Bryant’s chief scoring threat down on the blocks (10.3 ppg last year). Listed as a graduate student, Elisias has rejected 138 shots in his two seasons in Smithfield. He missed two games during the 2019-20 season and while he made it through the 22 games contested last year, Grasso hinted that there were times when Elisias was not close to operating at 100 percent.
Elisias did undergo offseason surgery. For all the scoring firepower at Grasso’s disposal, Elisias might be the most important player considering he can impact the game on both ends of the court. Without him, the Bulldogs could be susceptible to teams with stronger frontlines.
“We try and manage him the best we can. When he’s out there, he plays really hard. Are there any guarantees? No. You go to church on Sundays and knock on wood,” said Grasso. “Our training staff has done a great job with him. We’ve been able to manage him in practice. There are days when we’ll shorten his load, but he came back here for the chance to win a championship in his sixth year.”
3). Where does Erickson Bans fit into the equation?
The pride of Pawtucket, Bans looks like he lived in the gym during the summer – something he didn’t have the opportunity to reap the benefits from as he transitioned from his high-volume scoring days at Shea High to fitting into Grasso’s demanding system that’s predicated on creating as many offensive possessions as humanly possible.
Tangible signs that Bans was moving in the right direction were apparent when he cracked Grasso’s rotation towards the end of last season. Noticeably more muscular, Bans figures to be a do-everything guard who specializes in pushing the pace and setting the tone defensively.
“He got thrown into the wolves last year, but he knew there were things that he understood he needed to improve. He knew he had to improve his body and I think he did that,” said Grasso. “I think he’s made a big jump because of that.”
4). What newcomer figures to make the biggest impact?
Given Bryant’s reliance on the three-point shot – last year’s team was 18th in the nation with 38.2 percent accuracy from beyond the arc – the smart money is on the floor spacing provided by Adham Eleeda, a graduate student. A transfer via Northern Kentucky, Eleeda made 59 shots during the two seasons he spent at his previous stop. Fifty-six of those makes were three-pointers.
Going a step further of what Eleeda can bring to the table, he once made 129 threes in a single season at the junior college level.
“I’m confident he’ll be a guy who makes shots for us, but he also has a motor that’s important to the way we play … diving on the floor for loose balls,” said Grasso.
