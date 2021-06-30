From competing in the state meet, to competing inside the same venue that recently held the U.S. Olympic trails, the beat goes on for several area track & field standouts.
A band of nationally-bound athletes are off to Oregon for the 30th annual National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Outdoor Nationals. The cross-country journey will take them to historic Hayward Field – home to the University of Oregon track program and most recently in the news as the spot where Olympic hopefuls sought to take the next step prior to the Summer Games in Tokyo.
The NASF Nationals start Wednesday and conclude Saturday. Similar to track meets around these parts, the throwing events will feature local rivals and teammates squaring off against each other.
For two 2021 high school graduates, Wednesday’s 11 a.m. Pacific call time will feel like old times when the NASF Girls’ Hammer Throw Championship takes places. Cumberland’s Nicolette Ducharme and Lincoln’s Hayleigh Chartier were grouped in the second of two flights. Ducharme and Chartier finished third and fourth, respectively, in the hammer at this past Saturday’s RIIL outdoor state meet.
Wednesday will be a busy day for Woonsocket High senior-to-be Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan. He’s been entered in three events with the first one taking place at 11 a.m. Pacific time (Boys’ Discus Throw). Next up will be the Boys’ Hammer Throw (2 p.m. Pacific) followed by the Boys’ Shot Put (4 p.m.). As a junior, Robinson-O’Hagan took home RIIL gold in the shot put (both indoor and outdoor) and the discuss.
“[The state meet] was an early look at what’s going to come out in Oregon,” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “I’m expecting big throws at nationals in all three events.”
Robinson-O’Hagan will be joined in the NASF hammer event by Woonsocket teammate Logan Coles, Cumberland’s Tommy Goggin, and Lincoln’s Christian Toro. Coles and Goggin are 2021 high school graduates who’ll be continuing their throwing careers at Kentucky and DePaul, respectively. Toro is heading into his junior year at Lincoln High.
Toro is the lone area participant that will be competing out of the first flight of the NASF hammer event. Goggin, Coles, and Robinson-O’Hagan were grouped in the second flight. Per the high school national hammer rankings that were last updated on June 24, Coles occupies the top spot with Robinson-O’Hagan checking in at No. 3.
Moving on to Friday at 11:20 a.m. Pacific time, Cumberland natives Jack McLoughlin, Jack Casey, and Adam Thibodeau will come together for the Boys’ 4x1 Relay. McLoughlin graduated from La Salle earlier this month and plans to run at Georgetown. Casey and Thibodeau will be seniors at La Salle.
Shifting to Saturday, all eyes will be on the Kipyego brothers. St. Raphael junior-to-be Devan Kipyego will be in the second heat of the Boys’ 2,000-Meter Steeplechase Championship that begins at 3 p.m. Pacific time. Kipyego achieved a qualifying time in the 2K Steeplechase when he finished second at last month’s New York Relays with a time of 6:24.71.
Closing out the week will be Darius Kipyego, the 2021 St. Raphael graduate who’ll look to add to his middle-distance legacy upon heading out to Iowa State. Kipyego is in the seeded heat of the Boys’ 800-Meter Championship that’s set for 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday. He’s hoping to improve on the time of 1:54.04 that netted him top honors in the 800 at the R.I. outdoor state meet.
“I would have to have seen a faster 800 to know that I’m really ready, but I think the competition [out in Oregon], I’ll be able to go for it and hopefully come up on top,” said Kipyego.
