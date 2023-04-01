PROVIDENCE – Alyn Breed has been suspended from the Providence College men’s basketball program after the junior guard was charged with numerous firearm offenses on Saturday, per the city’s Police Department.
Breed was involved in an off-campus incident that led to his arrest early Saturday morning. Per a press release issued by Mayor Brett Smiley’s office on Saturday night, Breed is also facing domestic related charges including driving a vehicle without the consent of the operator.
“Mayor Brett P. Smiley and the PPD are grateful for the cooperation and collaboration of the Providence College security and community throughout the investigation,” said Mayor Smiley’s office.
A three-year member of the Friar program who drew 30 starts in 88 career games, Breed stated earlier this week that he planned to return to Providence under new head coach Kim English. On Saturday, his name was removed from the 2023-24 roster page that appears on friars.com.
Providence College issued the following statement on Saturday night: “It was announced today (April 1) by the Providence Police Department that Providence College student-athlete Alyn Breed was charged with several crimes for actions that occurred off campus on Saturday, April 1. As a result of these charges, Athletic Director Steve Napolillo and Head Coach Kim English have determined that Breed is suspended from the men’s basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities. The College will follow its student-conduct disciplinary process regarding this matter.”
