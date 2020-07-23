Fall start date for R.I. high school sports changed to TBA

As R.I. interscholastic member schools await the fate of what sports might look like during the 2020-21 calendar year, an important development has been communicated to the athletic directors.
The startup date for fall sports will not be on its originally scheduled date of Monday, August 17. That information was part of a brief email the R.I. Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (RIIAAA) sent to the ADs on Tuesday after a meeting of the RIIL’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics.
As recently as Monday, the Interscholastic League’s website listed August 17 as the first day that fall teams could begin practicing. By Tuesday, it had been taken down from the section on the website that’s marked “upcoming events.”
“Start date as well as approved fall sports TBA,” is what RIIAAA wrote.
As part of the same correspondence, the RIIAAA relayed that the summer training period has been extended from August 15 until August 31. At the June PCOA meeting, a rule change was made that permitted coaches to work with perspective student-athletes during the period of June 15 through August 15 in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 regulations.
The RIIAAA also stated that all athletes will need to sign an Assumption of Risk form that will be sent by the RIIL to principals and athletic directors.
