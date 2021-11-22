FAMILY FIRST: Minaya at Providence so family can see him play

PROVIDENCE — Long before Omar Minaya became general manager of the Montreal Expos and New York Mets, he dealt with travel that was taxing and featured long drives coupled with little sleep.
The days Minaya spent on the road as a baseball scout must seem like a walk in the proverbial “ballpark” when he and his wife Rachael venture from their New Jersey home to Providence to see son Justin take the court with the PC Friars. Up to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and back in one fell swoop … let’s just say there are zero quibbles about the length of time spent in the car.
“It’s great for the whole family to see Justin play closer to home. It’s one of the reasons why he picked Providence,” said Omar Minaya when reached over the weekend. “He was fortunate to play at a very good program at South Carolina, but the travel wasn’t the same. We weren’t able to go to every game. One of the reasons why he transferred was so he could have an experience where he played with his family around him.
“Driving two-and-a-half to three hours, it’s nothing,” added Minaya with a laugh. “It’s just another day for a baseball scout.”
That brings us to Monday night and the short-and-sweet commute that awaits the Minaya clan. The Friars face Northwestern in the opener of the two-game Legends Classic that’s taking place in Newark, N.J. at the Prudential Center. For the first time in his college career, Justin Minaya gets to take the court in a game that’s being contested in his native state.
It’s perfectly understandable why Justin is refraining from getting caught up in playing a contest in his backyard. After all, it’s a business trip.
“I’m excited. I’ll have a lot of friends and family that will be on hand, but the biggest thing is that we come out of there with a pair of wins,” said Minaya after PC beat New Hampshire last Thursday.
That brings us back to the proud father who confirmed they’ll be a large throng of supporters on hand at the Prudential Center over the next two nights.
“We were well aware of this when Justin made his decision,” said Omar Minaya. “Originally, this was supposed to be at Madison Square Garden. Then they changed it to Newark which is fine. It’ll be the first time we get to see him play college basketball in New Jersey. That’s special for us. College sports is about friends and family.
“I can tell you that a lot of people bought tickets,” added Minaya.
In non-COVID times when fans were allowed in the building, Omar Minaya would try to be on hand for at least half of South Carolina’s home games when Justin hooped it up for the Gamecocks.
“If my work schedule permitted, I would have definitely been there,” said Minaya, presently working as an ambassador with the Mets.
Revisiting the travel component, the days of flying from Jersey to Columbia, S.C. have been gladly traded in for many more opportunities to watch Justin in-person. When the Friars held an intra-squad scrimmage on Oct. 15, Omar and Rachael were sitting in the stands at Alumni Hall. To date, Omar has yet to miss a PC home game – exhibition or regular season.
“Whether it’s your sons or daughters, their sports experience only come around once. If you’re fortunate enough to have the finances and the time to go see them, there’s nothing better,” said Minaya. “When you go to the Dunk and you see the fans, you feel like you’re coming back to some sort of normalcy. It’s refreshing. It’s healing. It gives you a different feel. When you see your son out there with his teammates … Justin has really been welcomed by the Friar players and coaches, even the whole area. The entire experience has been great so far.”
The elder Minaya noted that Justin held opportunities to play in the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 after electing to transfer from South Carolina. The decision to spend his fifth year of eligibility with PC cuts even deeper when realizing that it’s not just close family who stand to benefit from the distance being significantly reduced on those treks to see Justin in action.
“We wanted to be there to see Justin but also to enjoy the college experience. Growing up in New York … I’ve got some experience following the Big East. For Justin to now be able to play in the Northeast and be part of a program with a rich tradition such as Providence … he’s part of a basketball conference.
“Whether it’s friends from high school or grammar school, he’s still connected with the group he grew up with,” Minaya continued. “One of his friends flew to Wisconsin [to see last Monday’s win by the Friars over the Badgers]. That’s the kind of relationship he has with his friends.”
