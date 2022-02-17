BARRINGTON — The Burrillville hockey team achieved its first goal of the season.
The Broncos saw senior defenseman Mitchell Farrell, sophomore forward Stevie Rodrigues and junior winger Jack Farrell all score for the third straight game in a 4-3 Division I crossover victory over Barrington Wednesday night to clinch the Division I-A title and home-ice advantage until the state finals.
“It was definitely a goal of our because that's the first thing you have to do if you want to be successful,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “I was glad that we did it today because [Portsmouth] Abbey] is a tough place to win. Now, we can take a deep breath and use the next two games to get ready for the playoffs.”
Burrillville (6-4-2 Division I-A) moved up to 16 points, which is five more than Mount St. Charles and Smithfield. All three teams have two games left in the regular season and the Mounties and Sentinels will meet on the final day of the season to decide who finishes second and gets home-ice advantage in the quarterfinals.
The Broncos, who will likely give senior goalie Bryden Hopkins a rest against either the Sentinels on Friday or Warwick the following night, won't find out their quarterfinal opponent until later in the week. If Cumberland beats or ties Moses Brown Friday than the Clippers will set up an all-Valley quarterfinal. A Cumberland loss and the Quakers and Eagles will play for the No. 4 spot from I-B.
Barrington (4-9-1) made the game interesting with late goals from Brenen Gazeryan and sophomore Trevor Snow, but the hosts never led in the contest. Farrell said some of the mistakes his team made late in the game need to be ironed out before the playoffs start.
“The biggest thing I want to see is better puck management from everyone,” Farrell said. “We need to control passes better in the neutral zone. Those mistakes need to go away for good. We also need to lock down on our defensive-zone coverage and we need to continue to see the puck go into the net.”
After scoring just five goals in its first four league games of 2022, the Broncos have now scored 23 goals in their last six games, four of which were wins. Mitchell Farrell opened the scoring early in the first period when Ryan Frenette laid the puck off to the senior at the blue line and Farrell wristed a shot past Cam Siwik.
Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season later in the period after good work from Jack Farrell. Barrington leading scorer Sam Faulkner cut the deficit in half 1:52 into the second period, but Jack Farrell scored his ninth goal of the season later in the period to restore the two-goal lead. Cam DeSante and freshman Cam Potter earned assists on the goal.
Farrell netted his team-high 10th league goal 7:23 into the final period after good work from senior defenseman Michael Allen and freshman Sean Farrell.
“It's good to have Jack producing the way he has and we need him to stay hot for the rest of the season,” David Farrell said. “A key part of our formula is he has to score goals, but we also got production from the second line on that first goal. Mike Allen returning has also made a big difference to our team in the last three weeks.”
Barrington scored twice in the final six minutes to nearly force overtime, but the Broncos survived to extend their points streak to eight straight games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.