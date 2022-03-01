PAWTUCKET — The seniors on the Burrillville hockey team have achieved plenty in Division I in their four years in a blue-and-white sweater, but going into the second period of Game 2 of their state quarterfinal series with No. 4 Moses Brown Monday night, the Broncos were starting to come to terms with their hockey mortality.
And they didn't like it.
“The seniors really just clicked and we realized if we didn't get it together now, this was going to be our last game together,” senior forward Cade Pilling said. “We love this team, we love this town and we love the support we get from our fanbase. This is everything to us to go out and represent a small-town team. This is what we live for.”
That enthusiasm – combined with a rampant first line of Jack Farrell, Cam DeSante and Stevie Rodrigues – saved the Broncos' season. After falling behind by a goal in the opening period for the second straight game, the Broncos exploded for seven goals over the final two periods. Farrell netted a hat trick, while DeSante chipped in with a goal and two assists in an 8-3 win at Dennis Lynch Arena to even the series.
“It's huge that [the top line] played like that because we've been on a downward trend lately and we knew this was a must-win game,” Farrell said after moving to 15 league goals, including 11 in the last three weeks. “We decided we didn't want our season to end this way. We're going to give this our all.”
“I expected our boys to push back like any team would in that situation,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “The pucks went in the net and I think we worked a little harder than we did the other night and that helps. It was just one of those games where our backs were against the wall and you have to either start swinging or it's all over. I'm glad my kids fought back.”
While one state semifinal series is set with I-B champion La Salle and No. 3 Hendricken ready to meet in a three-game series, the other side of the bracket still doesn't have a semifinalist. Smithfield travels to the West Warwick Civic Center tonight to play No. 2 East Greenwich after the Avengers needed two overtimes to stave off elimination Sunday night.
The No. 1 Broncos and Quakers return to Levy Rink tonight at 6 o'clock to decide the other semifinalist. The Quakers produced a 4-2 victory at Levy Saturday night behind the play of junior forward Hank Alessandro and goalie Camden Lussier.
“Staying alive means a lot,” Pilling said. “The basketball team went on a hell of a ride to the championship game and just came up short. We don't want to give up, so it's full gas all the way to the end.”
Moses Brown grabbed the lead 2:49 into the first period the same way they scored the winning goal two nights earlier. Alessandro played the puck back to the point where freshman Everett Baldwin was in position to shoot. The Jr. Eagles U14 standout snapped a shot that went past a screened Bryden Hopkins.
Burrillville answered with 59 seconds left in the period when senior Michael Allen attacked the zone and played the puck to Farrell below the goal line. The junior surprised Lussier with a tight-angle shot that snuck inside the right post.
“I scored a goal like that earlier in the year so I had confidence that it could possibly go in or possibly be a rebound and advantage in front for us,” Farrell said. “Mike gave me a great pass and I just wanted to get a shot on net and luckily for me it went in.”
Allen was a steadying force for the Broncos in the opening period, but he missed the final 13 minutes of the middle period when he was hit by Alessandro while trying to hold a puck in the offensive zone. Allen was down on the ice for five minutes before being helped back to the bench. Alessandro was given a roughing penalty and Allen eventually returned to the game in the third period.
The middle period featured five goals in just under minutes, as the Broncos twice built a two-goal lead, only to see the Quakers respond. DeSante scored at 4:09 and then he delivered a superb cross-ice pass to Ryan Frenette, who beat Lussier from the right circle.
Gabe Marndani sandwiched a pair of goals around freshman Patrick Murphy's finish to cut Burrillville's lead to 4-3 going into the final period.
Burrillville put the game away with a pair of goals in a span of 13 seconds early in the third. First. A Quaker defenseman fell down, which allowed Farrell to skate from his own blue line all the way to the attacking left circle where he fired a shot over the shoulder of Lussier. And then Joey DeCesare connected with Pilling for his first league goal of the season.
“I saw the rebound pop out and I just wanted to get that puppy in the net before the whistle blew,” Pilling said.
Farrell finished off his hat trick when DeSante found the junior in the neutral zone and the winger flicked the puck into an empty net with 3:46 left in the game. Freshman Nate Njoes scored for the second time in three games to finish the scoring.
“We just need to take deep breath and get some sleep because the next game will be here before you know it,” David Farrell said. “We just need to bring that same energy and take care of business in our defensive zone because they do a great of going to the net and getting to pucks. We know that and we just need to find a way to grind it out.”
