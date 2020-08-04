The looming decision on what high school sports might look like this fall in Rhode Island is on the minds of many.
To borrow a football analogy, the Interscholastic League is approaching the goal line and is targeting a by-the-end-of-the-current-week unveiling of a plan that shouldn’t be interpreted as the be-all and end-all.
Navigating the murky waters of the coronavirus isn’t easy. In terms of high school sports, you need to account for a lot but also understand that what could work right now may not prove to be the case the next day. Just because the RIIL states that Sport X can officially begin practicing on a particular day with game competition green lighted to take place a few weeks later doesn’t mean it’s automatically full-speed ahead.
Last Friday, the governing body of high school sports in Connecticut showed its cards and set a course of what the re-start would entail for interscholastic competition, which for the moment includes football. The key takeaway from the 11-page document was the use of “fluid.” The aforementioned word appeared on the cover page and was highlighted on the second page.
According to the plan, “The CIAC [Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference] emphasizes that this plan is fluid and in a perpetual state of evaluation. COVID health metrics and data in Connecticut will continue to be closely monitored and the appropriateness of holding youth sports and/or interscholastic athletic contests can change at any time. The CIAC will continue to consult with our stakeholders and will adjust offerings as appropriate, including the halting of interscholastic athletics, should the health metrics direct that action.”
Translation: Connecticut is hoping for the best but is also bracing for the worst in the event an adjustment is required.
Dating back to the spring, the R.I. Interscholastic League has stated that when it comes to making an informed decision amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic, cues would be taken based on recommendations from Governor Gina Raimondo, the R.I. Department of Health, and the Rhode Island School Superintendents’ Association. With a new season potentially on the horizon, that same mantra still applies.
For those wondering why the RIIL has yet to release any details about what fall sports might look like, understand that it has nothing to do with dragging one’s feet. At the state level, the sole focus has centered around what the reopening of schools may entail. A final decision isn’t expected until the middle of the month. Rest assured there will be a trickle-down effect as far as high school sports.
When it comes to scheduling games, the Interscholastic League hasn’t been able to guide schools. There’s a lot of information that needs to be gathered and processed as it relates to the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, trainers, officials, and fans. For now, who plays who and when remains on the backburner.
At the end of the day, it’s about arriving at an informed decision that contains built-in wriggle room at a time when COVID-19 has provided a series of impossible choices. Day-by-day and hour-by-hour, the goalposts keep changing. The league, however, remains committed to providing a framework that affords kids the opportunity to participate in their favorite sport.
Just remember, we’re living in fluid times.
