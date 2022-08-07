BRISTOL , Conn. – Pitching and defense carried the Cumberland Little Major Division all-star team to the state title and a trip to Bristol for the Metro Region tournament.
In Sunday night's regional winners' bracket semifinal against Connecticut state champion Fairfield American, pitching and defense did the job for four of the five innings at Breen Field, but the fateful fourth inning was a different story.
With Cumberland holding a one-run lead thanks to a Cam Slack solo home run, Fairfield American took advantage of two errors and a hit batsman of reserve Declan Gitman to scratch across three unearned runs against righty reliever Paxton Chenevert.
Those runs were all Fairfield American reliever Drew Kane needed to secure a spot in Monday's winners' bracket final. Kane threw two scoreless innings to earn a save, as the Connecticut champs secured a 3-1 victory to send Cumberland into Sunday night's losers' bracket clash with Toms River, N.J.
“Just one bad inning,” Cumberland coach Gary Lamora said. “We've avoided that inning largely throughout districts and states and it nipped us here. We also had a few base-running blunders that weren't planned that hurt us. Making mistakes like [like were made in the fourth] gives the other team energy and life. It just kind of compounded itself.”
“We just needed to put the ball in play,” Fairfield American coach Matt Lawlor said. “After the third inning I went in the dugout and just said 'Guys, we're getting no hit. Put the ball in play and see what happens.' We didn't hit the ball hard, but good things happened as a result.”
This is the second straight tournament where Cumberland dropped its opening game in a four-team double-elimination tournament. The kids from Garvin Field dropped a 3-2 decision to Portsmouth three Saturday's ago before winning four straight games to claim the program's fifth state title in the last 13 seasons.
Lamora, however, knows navigating the Metro Region bracket is going to be orders of magnitude more difficult than winning the state title. He will, however, have Slack on the mound to start with righty Pedro Cardoso available in relief.
“The message to the boys after the game was we've been here before,” Lamora said. “We came into a game where we played a little bit tighter and our opponent played a little bit looser, but now we know them.”
Both teams had chances to open the scoring in the first two innings, but both Cumberland ace righty Ryan Amaral and Fairfield American righty Will Ryan pitched their best with runners in scoring position. Amaral didn't allow a hit in his three innings of work, but he walked a pair of batters in each of the first two innings. He also struck out the side in each inning to keep the game scoreless. Amaral threw scoreless innings before being pulled so he was available for a potential losers' bracket final game.
“He came out slow for the first batter or two of each inning and then just mowed everyone down,” Lamora said. “The scorebook tells how he actually pitched.”
Cumberland's best early chance to score came in the second inning when Tyler Lamoara and Evan Vitti hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. After a strikeout, Colby Pare reached first on an error on a sacrifice bunt. Ryan extricated himself from the situation by striking Dean Corvello and inducing Chenevert, who was hitting lead off for the first time all summer, to ground into a fielder's choice.
Cumberland finally broke through in the top of the third inning when Slack, the third baseman, crushed an 0-2 curveball over the left-field fence to give his side a 1-0 lead. Slack was the only Rhode Islander with multiple hits, as he finished the evening 3-for-3 with a homer and two doubles.
Amaral worked around another lead-off walk in the third inning before Chenevert entered for what turned out to be the pivotal fourth inning. Reserve Patrick Jodice led off with a fly ball down the right-field line that was misplayed into a two-base error. After a sacrifice bunt and a fielder's choice secured a pair of outs, Chenevert hit Gitman in the helmet with a first-pitch fastball.
Lead-off hitter Dylan Lawlor made Cumberland pay for the mistake when he singled to right to tie the game.
“I was timing [Chenevert] up the whole time I was in the dugout and right before that my dad called time and I went up to him and I told him I was going to attack the first pitch because I know he's going to throw a fastball,” Lawlor said. “Luckily, he threw me a fastball and I put it into right field.”
Kane followed with an infield single to score the game-winning run and Lawlor scored later in the play on a throwing error.
That was all Kane needed to record the two-inning save. He worked around Slack's one-out double in the fifth inning and he stranded Lamora in the final inning with a pair of strikeouts. Fairfield American plays New York in the winners' bracket final Monday afternoon for a spot in Friday's regional final.
