Father of Patriots running back James White was 'Salt of the Earth'

FOXBORO — “I can’t put a finger on it, but his parents were the salt of the earth. They raised him to always be kind.”
Stating the above words was George Smith, a prideful man known as James White’s football head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Smith was contacted by this sports scribe prior to a 2018 Patriots game. With an eagerness in his voice, the coach gladly shared what he felt was the definitive trait concerning White’s parents – father Tyrone and mother Lisa.
Tyrone didn’t survive a car crash that occurred last Sunday afternoon in Cooper City, Fla. His wife was also in the car and rushed to a local hospital where she still remains.
On Friday, James White was officially ruled out for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Gillette Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders. It’ll be the second straight game the Patriots take the field minus the multifaceted running back – someone who’s highly respected within the locker room.
In the wake of tragedy striking the White family in unfathomable fashion, Smith was reached on a recent weekday night. The goal was simple – apply additional context to the description that Smith provided nearly two years ago.
A captain in the Miami-Dade Police Department, Tyrone White was the perfect parent to deal with, per Smith.
“Tremendous person. He’s the reason why James is James … humble and smiles a lot,” said Smith. “Tyrone would walk into the stadium, sit in the bleachers, watch the game, and there were probably 10 parents out of 500 in the stadium who did what he did.
“Obviously he was a big fan of his son, but that was also the case with all the kids on the high school team. Tyrone was about all of our players,” Smith added. “After games, the kids would come out of the locker room and head to the parking garage where the parents were waiting. There was Tyrone, smiling. He was a special character … a great one.”
Asked about his interaction with the White family during the point in James’ life when he was weighing recruiting offers from Power Five schools, Smith answered, “Tyrone would ask, ‘What do you think?’ In reality, we probably talked a couple of times about what we thought. The family sat down and when James said he was going to Wisconsin, you know what they said? Let’s go. That was it. There was no, ‘What do we get?’ or ‘Is Alabama recruiting him?’ There was no asking why other teams weren’t recruiting him.”
Tyrone’s affection for St. Thomas Aquinas football continued after James graduated from high school.
“He would still come to the games,” said Smith.
Smith cited another telling example of what made Tyrone White a major asset to the community he swore to protect. One of Smith’s assistant coaches at St. Thomas Aquinas worked for the FBI. The assistant collaborated with Tyrone to tackle organized crime in Miami.
“Tyrone did everything he could to help those guys. Unbelievable,” said Smith.
Smith lives roughly three miles away from Griffin and Flamingo roads. Last Sunday, he received the following message: Does anyone have any idea what’s going on? There are police and ambulances everywhere. In no time, it became clear why said inquiry was made.
“That’s where the accident took place,” said Smith.
It doesn’t matter if we’re talking Super Bowl triumphs or personal tragedy. Smith has always kept in contact with James.
“One day last week, I wanted to have breakfast with him,” said Smith.
Even though James is back in his home state, there’s still the matter of adhering to NFL protocol concerning COVID-19.
“He said, “Coach, I would love to do this, but I have to go from my house to the hospital [to see his mom] and back again,’” said Smith.
Last Wednesday, Smith received a text from James that Lisa was attempting to speak. The next day, mother and son talked to each other.
“You saw that [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] was going to fly James to Florida. He said he wanted to be with his team right now,” said Smith about his former player waiting until the conclusion of last Sunday’s game in Seattle before heading home.
“People like James, Tyrone and Lisa … they’re special,” said Smith.
Salt of the earth, indeed.
