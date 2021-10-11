WOONSOCKET — Every Academy hockey player who walks from the four locker rooms to the coaches’ offices in Adelard Arena’s atrium has to walk under the varsity team’s 46 state title banners and a make-shift museum that chronicles the accomplishments of USA Hockey Hall of Fame coach Bill Belisle and his record-breaking program.
For most of the kids with dreams of earning Division I scholarships and a chance to play in the NHL, the journey provides a history lesson on why hockey is so important to the school and what makes the old airport hanger on Logee Street a hockey landmark.
For Will Felicio, the walk is simply a friendly reminder. The uber-talented U15 defenseman came to Mount St. Charles because he knew the Academy coaches could develop him into one of the nation’s best players, but he’s also in Woonsocket because that’s what hockey players in his family do.
Felicio’s father, Marc, was an All-State goalie in the 1980s and played a part in the program’s record 26 straight state titles.
After prepping for a season at Northwood in Lake Placid, the elder Felicio was drafted in the 11th round by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1987 NHL Draft before going on to a solid four-year career at Ferris State.
“My whole family on my dad’s side went here,” said Felicio, whose father grew up in North Smithfield. “I knew a lot about the school and the hockey team because as a little kid I came down here a lot to watch games. It was an easy decision to make to come here because of all the hockey history here and it’s great to be a part of that. It’s cool to go to the same school my dad went to.”
“I’m sure his dad has talked to him about the old days and playing here and the tradition here is second to none,” U15 coach Scott Gainey said. “We’re just kind of putting a different stamp on the tradition. It hits home in his household, that’s for sure.”
Felicio’s father played on a few national title teams with the likes of current Mount varsity coach Matt Merten, Dave Capuano and Dennis Cesena. The younger Felicio is hoping to pull off a similar feat this season before potentially moving to junior hockey next season.
After Sunday’s 7-2 victory over the Neponset Valley River Rats, the Academy U15 team is off to a 16-1 start and the nation’s No. 1 ranking according to MyHockeyRakings.com.
“It’s great to be on a team like this and I love these boys,” said Felicio, who had 27 points in 27 games for the News England District champion U14 team last season. “This is my favorite team I’ve been on and it’s great to be around the all the time in the dorms. We’re so connected, so it’s great to always be around them.”
Gainey’s squad has been dominant in all aspects of the game. Led by future Division I forward talents James Hagens, Sacha Boisvert and Theo Kiss, the squad is averaging 6.9 goals a contest and they’ve been held under four goals just twice.
In goal, the combination of Jack Parsons and Justin Bayers have been impressive, particularly Parsons, who is saving nearly 93 percent of the shots he seen while barely allowing over two goals a contest.
And then there Felicio, a Holden, Mass. native, on the blue line. With the puck on the 5-foot-9, 150-pound lefty’s stick, he looks like a centerman with his vision and ability to create space in the offensive zone.
Felicio scored a nifty shorthanded goal in Saturday’s 9-0 rout of the Springfield Rifles and he added two assists in Sunday’s win over the River Rats. He leads the team’s defensemen in goals (five), assists (14) and points (19).
“I would say I’m a good skater with a high IQ and I can defend well,” Felicio said when asked to self scout. “I also think I’m good in the breakout. I really like playing defense. It gets hard sometimes, but I really enjoy it.”
Gainey knows his job this season isn’t to teach Felicio how to skate or how to shoot, but rather improve the management of his game. Gainey said the big challenge with getting the best out of an offensive-minded defenseman is having them understand when it’s time to join the rush and when it’s time to stay at home.
“Will has a special talent and he reads the game really well and understands the game well,” Gainey said. “The stamp [assistant coach] Jimmy [Creamer] and I put on these kids is going to be the game within the game. It’s not going to be about stickhandling, it’s going to be about recognizing situations and reading the play. They’re not there yet, but they’re getting much better.
“He’s responding really well to what we’re teaching him. He’s a tough kid, who needs to stay dynamic. His feet are excellent, he just moves really well. Even when he gets beat, he has the ability to recover. He’s a great quarterback with the puck.”
Felicio is already drawing the attention of plenty of junior programs. He joined Hagens at the USHL’s Chicago Steel development camp over the summer and he also impressed scouts at the PEP Pro Camp in Michigan. Felicio isn’t fond of the attention his prodigious talent draws, but if he and the Academy team keep winning, there will surely be more eyes on a kid who proudly wears the M on his sweater.
“I kind of just laugh at all the attention and things people say and joke around about it,” Felicio said. “I try not to let it get to my head and just play my game. I’m not really a big fan of all the attention. I’m not thinking about [the NTDP or USHL] and just focused on this year. If any of those things happen, they happen. You just do your best.”
