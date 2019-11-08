JOHNSTON – Over the past two-plus months, North Smithfield boys soccerr coach Eric Korytkowski has teased senior co-captain Michael Fernandes about his lack of goal production.
The reason: He expected so much more from the talented center midfielder.
“I kind of joke with him all the time that he’s probably got the most ‘almost goals’ in the entire state, and it’s because he’s always so close – a post, a crossbar, a miss by inches,” the mentor stated. “I’ve actually called him ‘Mr. Almost Goal.’ I don’t know how he felt about it, but – deep down – he knew.”
Fernandes insisted that the well-meant ribbing didn’t bother him, but not converting did.
If he was in a slump, which no one would suggest, Fernandes ended it in style on rainy Thursday night.
He produced a phenomenal hat trick, the last tally with only three seconds remaining in regulation, to lift the Northmen to a satisfying 3-1 victory over gritty third-seeded Hope in a R.I. Division II Tournament semifinal before a predominantly umbrella-toting crowd of maybe 150 at Major Joseph M. Polisena Stadium.
And, with the ‘trick” and triumph, second-ranked North Smithfield (14-3-1) earned a berth in the D-II championship tilt opposite No. 4 Lincoln. The Lions snatched that bid with a thrilling 2-1 shootout decision over Mount Pleasant in the semis’ opener.
That game is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cranston Stadium.
“Coach had told me before the game, especially because it was raining, ‘Put the ball on net when you take shots. With it being so wet, you never know what will happen,’ and – on the first one – that’s just what I did,” he said. “I had space, I took it and it went in. From there, I just gained momentum and confidence for the rest of the game.
“When I woke up this morning, I felt we were going to have a good game and that we’d hopefully get the win, but I didn’t think it was going to be this good.”
Laughed Korytkowski after the wild post-game celebration: “I think I broke a rib on the bottom of that pig pile. Whew! I can’t even put this into words. Now we’re going to our second straight D-II final, and we wanted this after losing to Wheeler last year in overtime.
“We graduated seven players, and in a school with under 500 kids, we’re back – it’s a great feeling,” he continued. “Mike was just awesome. We’ve been waiting on him all year for him to break out of his shell, and he did that and more here. (Senior Bryan Decelles) leads the team with 19 (goals), and I think Mike had four, but he had 15 assists, which is great.
“He’s been so close so many times, so to do what he did on one of the biggest stages you can ever be on, that’s something. I’m so proud of him, actually all the kids.”
Fernandes notched his first on a feed from sophomore Cam Reynolds; stationed not far from the right sideline, Fernandes sent an arcing, 37-yard try toward the left section of the cage, and Hope sophomore goalie Erik Cortez-Castro timed his leap to come down with the save. The shot, however, soared just over his fingertips with 18:43 elapsed in the initial stanza.
It looked like junior Aidan Beauchemin would do the same when he smoked a similar 48-yarder from about the same spot at the netminder, though he came down with that one.
NS nevertheless got that one back when Fernandes headed home Reynolds’ right-side corner kick with 3:54 remaining.
Whatever momentum the Northmen had entering the break didn’t last long. It appeared the Blue Wave (12-5-1 overall) would slice the deficit to 2-1 with only 2:41 off the scoreboard clock; that’s when senior standout Kevin Castaneda rapped a 23-yard direct kick at junior keeper Ethan Cote, and he made a crouching stop, but it caromed straight toward a teammate.
Before Cote knew it, a defender swooped in and drove it from harm.
Hope, however, did knife it to one with 21:13 remaining when senior Arthur Bonga took a left-side corner kick, one that bounced through the box, and junior Nehemias Rojas finished it off.
That merely set up a thrilling finish – call it a tremendous Blue Wave surge. In fact, it came within inches of tying it with 1:39 left in regulation. Senior Melvin Mendez drilled a 40-yard laser from the left-side numbers, a high liner, and Cote leaped to knock it away. He got a hand on it, and that was just enough for it to crash off the crossbar and away.
Talk about avoiding disaster.
And, in the waning seconds, Fernandes stole the ball near the 50, raced past a defender, broke in Cortez-Castro and beat him inside the left post for the 3-1 final.
“It got hairy towards the end because I think we got a little too defensive too early,” Korytkowski stated. “Hats off to Hope. They really pressured us. They put an extra guy up front, kind of overloaded what we had back there. They kind of forced our hand when they moved the third guy – I believe it was (Rojas) – up top.
“The keys to the win: Getting up early and really containing Kevin (Castaneda), who had 15 goals and 15 assists on the season,” he added. “We held him clear for the rest of the (second) half. You know, Cam Reynolds came to me in the second half and said, ‘Coach, I want to play him man-to-man.’ You know we never do that, but I said, ‘Go ahead,’ and he did a fantastic job.”
Next up is Lincoln, a team the Northmen defeated, 2-1, during the campaign.
“We were lucky to escape that with a win,” Korytkowski said. “John D’Aloisio does a great job with those kids; that’s why I voted for him for Coach of the Year in D-II. He does a tremendous job getting those kids to play hard. They play to the final whistle, just like we saw (Thursday night). John’s team scored with 48 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 1-1, then won in a shootout.
“They’re physical; they keep coming.
Noted Fernandes: “I’m so excited to be back in the final, but we have no time to celebrate. Lincoln’s a very good team. I watched them come back against Mount Pleasant; they’re tough, and I’m looking forward to meeting them again.”
**
Hope 0 – 1 – 1
North Smithfield 2 – 1 – 3
First half: NS – Michael Fernandes (Cam Reynolds) 18:43; NS – Fernandes (Reynolds) 36:06.
Second half: H – Nehemias Rojas (Arthur Bonga) 58:47; NS – Fernandes (una.) 79:57.
Shots on goal: Hope 5, North Smithfield 12. Goalie saves: Erik Cortez-Castro (H) 9, Ethan Cote (NS) 4.
