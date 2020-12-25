LINCOLN — For the first time since 2015, the Blackstone Valley brought home a field hockey title when No. 2 Lincoln went to Cranston Stadium and reversed a regular-season loss to No. 1 South Kingstown with a 1-0 double-overtime victory in November.
The Lions, who reached the last two Division II semifinals, make up the core of the 2020 Call/Times All-Area Field Hockey Team along with talented Burrillville, which pushed the Lions to the limit in the semifinals. Even though the area only features four squads, the Call/Times team is made up of some of the best D-II and D-III players in the state.
Brianna Fernandes, junior
Woonsocket High School
The Villa Novans reached the Division III semifinals and the junior midfielder/forward is the biggest reason why. Not only did Fernandes contribute six goals, but she also played a big role in transitioning the ball from defense to offense. She was the best player on the field in a pair of regular-season victories over Cranston East.
“She was our only offensive weapon when it came to advancing the ball,” Woonsocket coach Dan Belisle said. “She was able to bring the ball 30, 40 yards at a time and change the field from defense to offense for us. Her ability to handle the ball at speed was top notch and it all comes from playing travel field hockey for a long time.”
Fernandes will take on even more responsibility next season because Belisle said the Villa Novan captain will move into the midfield so she’s around the ball even more.
Grace Miguel, junior
Lincoln High School
If you score the game-winning goal in double overtime to win the Division II title you automatically earn a spot on the Call/Times team. While that’s not completely true, Miguel’s goal was a great moment for the midfielder and her mother, Lincoln coach Lea Miguel. The younger Miguel produced two goals, including a regular-season tally against Smithfield, and an assist to help the Lions earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
“She has tremendous skill and her stick work is excellent,” Lea Miguel said of her daughter. “She’s able to eliminate defenders quickly and she distributes the ball to forwards with great pace. The game-winning good was a very cool moment, but honestly I don’t love all the attention and it makes me a little uncomfortable.”
The challenge next season for both Miguels will be defending the D-II title because Lea knows “the rest of the division is going to be gunning for us.”
Charlotte Fellingham, junior
Lincoln High School
Call/Times MVP Drew Swanson gets most of the credit for how dominant the Lincoln defense was during their playoff run, but Fellingham did her part on the other side of the defense. The Lions didn’t allow a goal in over 134 playoff minutes and Fellingham made some crucial interceptions late in the D-II final against the Rebels.
“This year she really stepped into a leadership and communication role as a center back,” Miguel said. “She has great vision of the field and she did a great job talking to our other defenders about who needed to be marked and where everyone should be. She worked on her skills and fitness on her own and it really showed this season.”
Mia Bauzyk, junior
Lincoln High School
Every team needs a player like Bauzyk who just wants to score goals when she’s in front of the cage. Bauzyk scored goals in the regular season against the Rebels and Broncos and she delivered assists in wins over Pilgrim and Tiverton.
“She’s a playmaker in the sense that if you put her in front of the goal she wants to score,” Miguel said. “She’s intense and excited to be out there and hungry to win. She has a great positive attitude on the field and wants to win games. She raises the level of play of her teammates by what she does on and off the field.”
Sadie Brown, junior
Lincoln High School
The Call/Times teams only returned last winter, but Brown is now a two-time honoree to go along with her swimming accolade in the winter. Brown started this season with the only goal in a 1-0 victory over rival Cumberland. And while she didn’t produce a point the rest of the season, her work ethic and industry in the middle of the field was hard to miss.
“She’s incredibly fit and just so intense on the field,” Miguel said. “She really made a lot of offensive plays happen because she’s a great passer and knows where to be and offers so much support for the forwards in front of her. She was an important player in our offense and she did a great job transitioning from offense to defense. We used her speed and stamina to chase the other team’s best players.”
Allie Stockwell, junior
Burrillville High School
The turning point of Burrillville’s season – and Stockwell’s – came at halftime of a regular-season game against Lincoln at Ferguson Field. Stockwell allowed a few soft goals and the Broncos trailed by three goals at halftime. Stockwell settled down in the second half and the Broncos nearly came back to send the game to overtime.
Following that dismal first half, Stockwell didn’t allow a goal over the next eight halves, including shutout wins over Tiverton, Smithfield and Pilgrim to earn the No. 3 seed in the D-II playoffs. Stockwell was her team’s best player in the 1-0 semifinal defeat to the Lions. She ended the season with four shutouts.
“I told her at halftime of that Lincoln game ‘No more,’ and she took that message to heart and played great for the rest of that game and the rest of the season,” Burrillville coach Susan Burgess said. “I work closely with all of my goalies and Allie is such a good kid and she played so well for us. In that semifinal game I didn’t think they were ever going to get a shot past her because she played so well.”
Morgan Rainville, sophomore
Burrillville High School
The regular season was only six games, but the talented Rainville still found a way to score eight goals and dish out two assists. The sophomore player so well this season that teams – more specifically Lincoln – built their defensive strategy around trying to slow down one of the top scorers in the division.
Rainville was particularly impressive in the second half of the regular-season game against the Lions and in 2-0 wins over Pilgrim and Smithfield.
“Morgan didn’t get off to the best start, but she really started to play well later in the season when we started to win games,” Burgess said. “She’s a very talented player who works hard and is only going to get better with more experience.”
Sophia Emedy, junior
Burrillville High School
Emedy began the season as a sweeper, but it became quite clear to Burgess early in the campaign that the junior’s talent was being wasted so far away from the ball. That’s why Burgess moved her further forward and the change led to the Broncos’ winning their final three regular season games to reach the playoffs. Emedy, who was a captain this season, will likely play an even bigger role next season.
“I remember when I moved her from sweeper further forward Stockwell wasn’t happy because she knew how valuable Sophia was back there, but we needed her to get more involved in the play because of her stick skills and ability to pass,” Burgess said. “She reads the game so well and understands what it takes to make her teammates better.”
Rachael Grieve, sophomore
Cumberland High School
Grieve moved from goalie last season to forward as a sophomore and flourished for a Clipper squad that just missed the Division II playoffs. Grieve netted an impressive hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Smithfield and finished the six-game campaign with five goals.
“Even in goal last year, I saw how aggressive she was,” Cumberland second-year coach Erin Gendreau said. “I asked her during a scrimmage before the start of the season if she wanted to play forward. She was a little hesitant, but her heart and her skills made her a good forward. She’s so hungry for the ball. She’s almost animalistic about scoring when she’s in front of the net.”
Sophia Ziniti, junior
Cumberland High School
Ziniti didn’t do anything flashy in preseason practice prior to her sophomore season, but she made an incredible first impression with her new coach.
“When I first watched Sophia play, she didn’t have these incredible stick skills or do the fancy tricks that other players can do,” Gendreau said. “Her basic skills were just so solid and better than most kids her age. From preseason last year I knew she was a different kind of player.”
Gendreau built her entire attack around the junior and Ziniti responded by scoring a pair of goals and dishing out an assist. When asked about Cumberland’s top players this season, an opposing Division II coach was quick to point out the talented midfielder.
“She sees the field really well almost like the quarterback of a football team,” Gendreau said. “She knows where to make the passes and she’s so important on offense and defense. Teams tried to keep us to the outside because of Sophia, but she still found a way to control games. Her ceiling is limitless because she works hard day in and day out. She’s the first one at practice and the last to leave. You want kids like her who are always willing to learn.”
