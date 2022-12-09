WOONSOCKET — Success on the varsity level doesn’t start at varsity practice. It starts where fans are sparse, but growth is exponential – JV games.
Because of a lack of numbers and the pandemic, the Mount St. Charles hockey team didn’t field a JV squad over the last few seasons, so even though an incredible core of talented players helped the team share a pair of state titles, the team’s younger players didn’t get much game time.
That caught up to the squad last season, as they didn’t win a playoff game for the first time since missing out on the 1975 Met A playoffs. Thanks to an influx of talented freshmen, coach Matt Merten now has the numbers to roll out a JV team and that is leading to the type of competition in practice the team needs to be successful against the likes of La Salle and Hendricken.
“We had 40-plus kids come out for the team, which is great and huge,” Merten said prior to Tuesday’s practice at Adelard Arena. “We’ve setup a good development piece for the JV kids where they’ll play a 16- to 18-game schedule to get back into that development that we used to have. It’s been a little while since we’ve been able to put the time and effort into that part.
“Long term, you need that to be successful. It dipped for a long time, so that’s been really encouraging. For this year, it’s all about competition because we have strong, young players coming in and they’re pushing the older guys for spots. Competition breeds success.”
The last vestiges of the team that won the 2020-21 regular-season title and shared the state title with Hendricken have moved on to college, so the Mounties can’t rely on goalie Jason Mandeville to bail them out on one end and All-State forward Micaiah Bascombe to score a timely goal.
Connor Murray and Dylan Hanna are battling to replace Mandeville in net. Murray earned a little bit of playing time last season, while Hanna was the No. 3 goalie on the Academy U15 team that was ranked No. 1 in the country all the way up to USA Hockey Nationals.
“We just have to go back to work and graduation is the natural cycle of things,” said Merten, who was an All-State goalie at Mount before playing at the University of Maine. “Connor has worked hard all summer for this chance. Dylan and him are going to battle for playing time. This year is all about competition.”
Mount was expected to have a strong core of underclassmen at the blue line, but the leader of that unit, Ben Dias, left the program to play full-season club hockey for the Bridgewater Bandits. There’s still plenty of young talent, including sophomore Luke Smolan, who will be paired with classmate Luke Carroll.
Senior Nick Buchanan is paired with sophomore Connor Sousa, while the third unit will consist of imposing freshman Brady Slack and sophomore Nate Murray. Freshman Will Link will also see time on the blue line
“We have six defenseman we are playing and we still have a couple of other young kids who can play,” Merten said. “There’s a lot of good young talent. [Middle school coach] Larry O’Donell has done us some justice at the middle school because we have kids who are ready to play.”
Offensively, only one line is sit in stone and that’s the top team’s top line – the white line. Junior playmaker Antonio Lombari will center a unit that features team captains Colden Lawrence on the left wing and Kyle Smolan on the right wing. The second line currently features Harrison Dumas in the center, with sophomore Logan Lefebvre and freshman Max Rusov on the wing.
The third line is centered by Bryce Baxter and his wingers will be a rotating cast of sophomores Greg Piette, Frankie Ryan and Jack Potter.
“We’re changing jerseys mid practice if we have to and that’s the way it was for all of us coaches when we were growing up,” Merten said. “If you aren’t producing in practice, you’re switching in practice right there. We have a lot of pieces and there’s a huge amount of potential with this group. Our top line will be fine, so it’s a matter of getting those other two lines up to speed. How quickly we do that will determine where we’re going to be.”
Another piece of good news is for the first time since 2019, the Mount Holiday Face-Off returns to Adelard Arena from Dec. 27-29. Hendricken and La Salle aren’t in the tournament, but the likes of reigning champ St. Joe’s Collegiate, Fairfield Prep, La Salle College, DeMatha and Bishop Guertin all return. Mount opens against Guertin at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Mount, which played a non-league game against Austin Prep Wednesday night, travels to Benny Magiera Rink Saturday night to take on state finalist East Greenwich. They won’t leave Adelard Arena for the rest of 2022 with games against St. John’s, Hendricken and Burrillville before the Holiday Face-Off.
“We need to know what we have before we really get into our season,” Merten said. “I like playing the out-of-state games because these are tough teams that will only make us better in league play. The same is true for Hendricken and La Salle. Those games make us better.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.