FIGHTING FOR A COACH: Former Cumberland High runner goes to bat for Molloy

CUMBERLAND – Is this real?
That was the first thought that popped into Grace Henson’s mind upon learning last week that a popular and wildly successful girls’ cross-country/track head coach at Cumberland High had been dismissed.
“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” said Henson about the decision made by the town’s School Department regarding Vanessa Molloy, a three-season coach at Cumberland over the past 15 years.
A 2018 graduate of Cumberland High who went on to run at Southern Hampshire University, Henson thought long and hard about a way that would bring attention to the action that was taken against Molloy, who coached the Clippers at the RIIL outdoor state track & field meet held June 26. She was let go before Bob Mitchell retired as superintendent on June 30.
“I wanted to put a plan together that the system needs to be changed,” said Henson when reached earlier this week.
Shortly before noon on July 3, Henson posted a petition on the website change.org. Titled “Reinstate Coach Molloy,” the petition has been so well received that Henson has reset the number of electronic signatures not once but twice.
Initially set at 500 signatures, Henson bumped it up to 1,000 the same day the petition was officially launched. The current benchmark is 1,500 signatures.
To Henson, creating a specific forum that helped trigger an outpouring of support on Molloy's behalf is the least she could do. Now and forever, Henson will be indebted to her high school coach.
“Her energy is contagious. She has so much passion for the sport and it’s rubbed off on anyone who's been involved in Cumberland athletics – especially track & field,” said Henson. “She’s always there for her students and her athletes … putting their mental health first.”
Over 1,400 signatures had been collected at last check Wednesday. Henson credits Molloy for helping to steer her in the direction of taking the reins as the cross-country coach (boys & girls) at McCourt Middle School, a job she received an appointment to in March.
The petition created by Henson also included an essay where she explained why the course of action taken against Molloy is not sitting well with many members of the running community – male and female, in Cumberland and beyond.
“She brought girls together to celebrate a sport where you do not have to be the best but encouraged everyone to try their best. With this attitude, she created a team dynamic that turned into a family. Without Molloy, we would not have the strong bonds created by a shared love for running laps,” Henson wrote. “Molloy has been let go of the position as head coach with little to no relevant reasoning by the Cumberland School Department, leaving the hearts of her athletes broken and the future of the Cumberland Girls X-C and Track teams in question. Molloy has done so much for me personally ... helping me get into college, helping me get my own coaching position here in Cumberland, and being there for me when I felt alone in life and in my sport. Letting Coach Vanessa Molloy go is the biggest mistake the School Department could make and I need your help to ensure this decision is reversed before the girls’ fall season starts.”
Henson is one of many Cumberland High female runners who under Molloy’s watch have competed at the NCAA Division I or Division II levels. The Cumberland girls’ cross-country team will enter the 2021 season in pursuit of its eighth straight Northern Division title and looking to extend its dual meet streak beyond 79 straight victories. That success has come with Molloy at the helm. Twice, the R.I. Track Coaches Association has recognized her as Coach of the Year (2016, 2021).
“Everyone knows her as the one who puts everyone first and has that contagious energy,” said Henson. “She’s very well respected and knew I would be up for the challenge of coaching [at McCourt] while also finishing my degree [at Southern New Hampshire] at the same time.”
Proof that you didn’t have to be coached by Molloy for her to leave an indelible mark can be found under the “Reasons for Signing” section of the petition. Comments were made by Cole Hooper (University of Wisconsin) and Will Mardo (Assumption College), two former Cumberland High male track athletes.
Tommy Goggin, a 2021 Cumberland graduate who is continuing his track career at DePaul University, also expressed his feelings about Molloy.
As for the end game of the crusade she started, Henson stated, “Hopefully they realize the impact she had on all the athletes she has coached. She’s such a great role model and everything I aspire to be as a coach. I believe it’s important that we have more strong women for our young girls in positions like head coach.”
For those wishing to speak up publicly about Molloy, Henson encourages those to attend the July 15 School Committee meeting and participate in the open forum.
