FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood

BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome.
A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners and raise your head.
“As someone who values film review, it’s a great spot. It’s quiet,” said Ferraro, also the school’s longtime varsity football head coach.
His actions as a videographer also enable Ferraro, the father, to make up for lost time.
With two daughters on the basketball team – Emilia is a junior with Olivia is a sophomore – Ferraro uses the winter months to reconnect with his offspring after pouring every ounce in his determined body into coaching football. During the fall, Olivia plays goalie on the Burrillville girls’ soccer team. For Emilia, volleyball is the preferred sport.
For the football head coach, the soccer player, and the volleyball player – three people who all live under the same roof – the season of proximity is at hand. The guilt of not being physically present for every soccer game and volleyball match featuring Olivia and Emilia has washed away. In its place is a not-going-to-miss-a-single-moment dad performing a duty that holds great importance for the team and himself.
“It’s a way for me to support the program and my daughters. I take a lot of pride in that,” said Ferraro, sitting in the same room as Emilia and Olivia on a recent weekday night after the girls wrapped up basketball practice by watching film – a fitting development considering their father is the one who’s supplying the footage.
“Knowing that he’s contributing to help us – our dad likes to help out anyone he can,” said Emilia.
***
When they were younger, it was common to see Emilia and Olivia run onto the football field toward their father after a game. Win or lose, Gennaro always looked forward to getting a hug and a reminder that first and foremost, he’s a dad to two great kids.
“I love seeing him after the football games,” said Emilia.
Added Olivia, “Knowing that my dad puts in so much work during football season, I couldn’t be any more proud regardless of the outcome.”
The connection featuring a football coach enjoying a light moment with his daughters after a hard-fought game mirrors the current sentiments of Gennaro, the filming father, watching Emilia and Olivia represent the Lady Bronco hoopsters.
“Honestly, it’s great to have a season where my dad can watch me,” said Emilia, who wears No. 14.
“It definitely makes you play harder,” noted Olivia, the Burrillville player in the No. 1 jersey.
How much does it pain Gennaro to miss out on athletic competitions involving his girls? When Olivia and her Burrillville soccer teammates captured the 2021 Division III championship, Gennaro watched parts of the game on the phone during a bus ride that would take the football team to its playoff game at Central.
“I know that championships and winning means a lot to my dad,” said Olivia. “It was unfortunate not seeing him after the incredible win that we had [the Broncos notched a 1-0 win over St. Raphael], but you also understand.”
Upon closing up shop on Burrillville’s football season, Gennaro declares to his girls that his days of missing their games are over.
“I’ll be there for every [basketball] game. For me, it’s the first chance I have to immerse myself back into my family … be supportive and be a listening ear,” he said. “The three of us share a competitive spirit. To be able to share that with my daughters through their athletic endeavors and everything that you need to be successful in competition and see them put in the work, it’s great to see their work come to light with their teammates and coaches. For me, it’s a dream come true.”
***
The girls were asked if they notice their dad during pregame warmups before home basketball games.
“I’ll look for him,” says Emilia, raising her voice a few decibels. “Knowing your dad is there watching you do what you love, it really warms your heart.”
“Even if I don’t look up, I know he’s there. It provides a security blanket,” said Olivia.
For someone who’s a football lifer, Gennaro Ferraro will be the first to tell you that his basketball knowledge barely grazes the surface.
“The only things I know is that you’ve got to put the ball in the hoop and rebound,” he said, “but there are certain things that transcend sports. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. Whether you’re playing basketball or Connect Four, you need to prepare the best you can, be a good teammate, and work hard. You also need to be coachable and compete. If you can do all those things, there’s nothing you can’t do. That’s what I hope my girls value the most.”
After Burrillville basketball games, it’s Gennaro’s turn to provide reassurance or a dose of confidence – much like his daughters give him when they greet after football games.
“It’s great to share a win. Even a tough loss, the entire family is invested in it,” said Gennaro, noting the support offered by his wife Erin regardless of the season.
“I know what they’re feeling after a loss and after a great win. They also know there’s a certain vibe when they come on [the football field] after we put one together,” added Gennaro.
After a fall high school sports season where everyone travels down a different path, the umbrella opens. Out pops a basketball and a video camera. For Gennaro and his two daughters, it’s a connection that, per Olivia, “is very meaningful.”
Per Gennaro, there is just one request on his part when Olivia and Emilia review the game tape with their Burrillville basketball teammates – eliminating some his passionate comments that tends to slip out while filming.
“We always mute it,” says Emilia Ferraro.
