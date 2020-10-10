NORTH SMITHFIELD — After what he’s done to them in the last 11 months, the North Smithfield boys soccer team is sick of trying to find ways to put a shot past talented Lincoln goalie Oskar Caldarone.
The problem for the Northmen is Caldarone is only a sophomore, so they better devise a plan to beat the Lion or its going to be a long next three seasons.
After posting a shutout in last season’s Division II final victory, Caldarone was simply the best player on the field in Saturday night’s season opener. Caldarone denied Cam Reynolds a long-range goal in the first half with an acrobatic save and then he blunted a pair of Aidan Beauchemin efforts late in the second half of the Lions’ 1-0 victory.
“For me, confidence is everything,” said Caldarone, who has spent time with the New England Revolution Academy and Bayside. “How I play my game – and college coaches have told me this – is your job to prevent shots not stop them. It’s the little things like communicating with my defense and making sure everyone is in good position and confident.
“That, to me, is more important than making the big save.”
“He’s probably the best keeper I’ve ever had,” Lincoln coach John D’Aloisio said. “You can see it. Let’s say he dives into a corner and makes a great stop like he did a few times, for me it’s the consistency of the 15, 16, 17 pickups he has. Everything is clean with Oskar and to me that’s more important.”
North Smithfield (0-1 Division II) thought it tied the game in the 76th minute when Beauchemin, who moved up from defense with his team trailing, latched on to a through ball with only Caldarone to beat. The sophomore raced off his line and deflected the Northmen’s effort across the goal mouth. Freshman Aidan Bienvenue latched on to the loose ball, but he put his shot into the side netting.
It was just that kind of night for the Northmen, who had much better scoring chances than the visitors, but failed to capitalize on their opportunities.
“We knew going in that scoring goals was going to be difficult, but I was happy with the way we played,” North Smithfield coach Eric Korytkowski said. “I thought we dominated the majority of the game and had the better opportunities, but Lincoln cashes in, that’s what they do. They don’t get many opportunities but they cash in when they do.
“We knew coming in they were going to be defensive and play a lot of long balls and we prepared for that. We just have to finish, but hats off to their keeper. He has a job to do and he did it.”
Lincoln (1-0 Division II) only returned three varsity starters in Caldarone, Thomas Corcoran and Thomas Zhao from last season’s title team, so D’Aloisio was interested to see the way his inexperienced group would handle the pressure of a title game rematch. There wasn’t a corner kick until the 23rd minute, which indicates that the contest was played between the penalty boxes for long stretches.
North Smithfield had the first good scoring chance in the 27th minute when Reynolds found a few yards of space and rocketed a shot ticketed for the top right corner of Caldarone’s net, but the sophomore dove and deflected the shot away for a corner kick.
“The difference between last year and now is I was afraid to make a mistake last year and that haunted me early,” Caldarone said. “Through the high school season and playing for the Revs, I’m not afraid to make a mistake, I’m ready to make the big save or that game-winning save. That’s my mentality.”
The Lions produced the only goal of the game in the 56th minute when sophomore Oliver Fillion received the ball at the top of the penalty box with his back to the goal. The forward took a touch, turned and ripped a shot past Cam Ferra.
Beauchemin moved forward after the goal and nearly scored in the 64th minute, but his effort was stopped by Caldarone. The sophomore delivered again in the 76th minute to preserve the shutout for the Lions headed into next Saturday’s clash with Mount St. Charles at Ferguson Field. The Northmen travel to rival Burrillville the same morning.
“We knew the turf games were going to be the ones we have to capitalize on because the way we play soccer, it’s tough to play at Burrillville and Mount St. Charles,” Korytkowski said. “I don’t even look at the rosters because we know they’re going to be tough playing on their field. We have to do a better job in our home games because the blueprint is out for us; be physical with us and we kind of get out of our game. Tonight, Lincoln did a better job of playing in the second half.”
