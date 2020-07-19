FITTING IN: North Smithfield’s Kyle Davenport isn’t letting the fact he competes at the NCAA Division III level stand in his way of showcasing his abilities in the Newport Collegiate Baseball League

NEWPORT — It’s not that Kyle Davenport had any reservations about whether he would fit into a recently-created college baseball summer league that’s heavy on Division I talent.
In a sport where results are the great divider, the confidence of the North Smithfield native undoubtedly shifted to a higher plateau after last Sunday’s seventh-inning showing at Cardines Field.
Summoned as a pinch hitter with the Blue entry of the Newport Collegiate Baseball League down a run with three outs remaining, Davenport stepped into the batter’s box with the potential tying run on first base and no outs. He dug in against Monty Horn, a righthander out of Georgia’s Kennesaw State University.
Representing Roger Williams University, Davenport took the first pitch from Horn for a ball before lashing a line drive to right field for a base hit.
So much for the belief that a Division III representative (Davenport) would be overmatched against a D-I pitcher (Horn).
“You can’t pass up the opportunity that we’re getting,” said Davenport about joining a four-team league that has welcomed players from all walks of college baseball life.
“It’s great to be around the top Division I talent and top Division II talent as well as Division III. I’m excited for the rest of the summer.”
An infielder who is listed at 5-foot-8, Davenport is a product of North Smithfield’s Little League program. He also honed his skills on the travel circuit (L&M Baseball Club) and spent his high school years attending La Salle Academy. As a junior in 2017, he played a key role in the Rams’ ability to end a 33-year state title drought.
“That’s definitely one of the top moments in my baseball career,” said Davenport.
Upon graduating from La Salle, Davenport opted to take his talents to Misericordia University, located two hours away from Philadelphia. From a team standpoint, his freshman year was a smashing success. Misericordia posted a 35-13 record (.729 win percentage) and ended up one game shy of qualifying for the NCAA Division III College World Series.
“I learned a lot of things along the way,” said Davenport, who saw action in 10 games for Misericordia.
The decision to transfer to Roger Williams proved to be a good move on Davenport’s part.
“(Head coach Jason Tower) and (assistant coach Dom Grillo) were awesome,” he said. “It was like I had been around the (RWU players) since my freshman year.”
After sitting out the first four games of Roger Williams’ abbreviated 2020 season, the now-sophomore Davenport made a strong impression in the five straight games he logged before the full effect of the pandemic was felt. His debut in an RWU uniform on March 8 was highlighted by a clutch offensive play when he blasted a game-tying, two-run home run in the ninth inning. The Hawks went on to post an 8-7 win over Case Western Reserve in a game that took place down in South Carolina.
Roger Williams posted a 4-1 record in the games that Davenport appeared in; the Hawks were 0-4 prior to his first official game action with his new college team.
He collected hits in all five games and posted three straight games of two or more hits before the season was called off. Another top moment occurred on March 11 when Davenport finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs.
He ended up batting exactly .500 (9-for-18) in five games for the 2020 Hawks while adding six runs and three stolen bases. That’s what you call making the most of your opportunity and not looking back.
“Things just took off,” said Davenport, who logging defensive innings at third base and shortstop for RWU. “It felt good to be back in Rhode Island. It’s where my roots are.”
Once Davenport heard about college-aged players being afforded the chance to play in Newport, he immediately signed up. Coincidently, he was drafted to the same team as Brandon Taylor, a fellow North Smithfield native who was teammates with Davenport at La Salle and L&M Baseball. Taylor is currently a member of Bryant University’s baseball program.
Since they hail from the same town, it was only fitting to learn that Davenport and Taylor are carpooling to Newport. For three years, the pair commuted to La Salle.
“We’ve known each other since we were kids,” said Davenport.
In college baseball, the fall season represents a crucial time. Teams are allowed a short window to practice with an eye towards the following spring. With much uncertainty surrounding whether colleges will be open for in-person learning this coming fall, Davenport understands that how he fares in Newport could go a long way in determining his status for the 2021 season.
“Coach Tower said he was excited when the (Newport) league came together. He wanted me to play in an elite summer league. Since he can’t come into the stands and watch, it’s great that all the games are being televised,” said Davenport. “Playing against the best talent will definitely help get me ready for next year.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
