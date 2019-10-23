CENTRAL FALLS — If what allegedly happened during the Central Falls-Burrillville match back on Sept. 24 is true – that some home fans in the BHS Dome hollered racist remarks to the visiting players – call the atmosphere surrounding the rematch on Wednesday night the polar opposite.
According to the schools’ two athletic directors, the Warriors’ Anthony Ficocelli and Broncos’ John Abbate, both indicated there were no issues on the court, in the stands or outside the gymnasium. Instead, just stellar, clean competition and appreciative fans letting their players know their excitement.
“I knew there weren’t going to be any problems; this is how we run our shows here,” Ficocelli stated after CF sustained another 3-0 defeat to Burrillville, though this one much more competitive. “It’s always like this. This went off like clockwork.”
Ficocelli laughed, then added, “Except we usually don’t have as many fans in the stands.”
The match – with ended with scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 – began with the bleachers more than half full, the reason being the Warriors’ faithful had heard all about what allegedly occurred in the first, so wanted to show their support, and BHS parents, family members and fans the same.
There were also at least two uniformed police officers standing nearby and more than a few officials from each school department on hand.
Broncos’ senior outside hitter Karlee Cournoyer mentioned later that she and her teammates expected a large crowd, but were unsure of its collective tone.
“We knew there were going to be a lot of Central Falls fans, that they’d come out to support them and try to get into our heads, but we knew that we could come in here and beat them like we did the last time (3-0).
“Our coach (Heather Farrell) just told us to come in here and keep the mindset that we always do – just focus on beating our opponent, and we did that for the most part,” she added.
She also indicated the Warriors assembled a far more competitive effort in this one that the match prior.
“They were much better,” she said. “There were some really tough rallies, and we had to work. I’d say we played pretty well, but the first set, that was pretty rough. We weren’t talking or communicating; we were letting balls drop, but as time progressed, we pulled it together and played our game.”
That’s why Burrillville raised its league mark to 13-1. When asked how far she and her Broncos can take this campaign, she grinned, “To the ‘ship!”
As for CF’s senior captain/libero Jackeline Morales Villagran, she said she wasn’t at all surprised by her team’s play or the support from the audience.
“I think CF is really good (when it comes to) sportsmanship,” she said.
When asked if Ficocelli, head coach Richard Sousa or any other school official had talked to the team or students about keeping their emotions in check, she responded, “The reminder was there, but we already knew that we had to concentrate on volleyball and nothing else. We’re a team that has each other’s backs.
“Our motivation was just to play volleyball; that’s it,” she continued. “We just wanted to come out and have fun, and that’s just what we did … The crowd was beautiful; it was beautiful seeing them and hearing them cheer. They were so loud, and it motivated us a lot. I think we played a lot better here than we have been because it motivated us so much. We were hungry to play volleyball.
“There are days when you have good games and days when you ave bad games, and this was a really great game. We came in with the mentality we were going to give it our all.”
As for the match itself, Cournoyer’s younger sister, sophomore Kara, contributed 17 digs and 14 spikes, while fellow co-captain Samantha Gosselin added 48 assists, a dozen digs and a kill for the Broncos.
For CF, freshman Joanna Rodrigues mustered five kills, while junior middle hitter Elaine Ramos chipped in five blocks and four spikes and classmate Savanna Martinez 12 digs and three kills.
“I had to replace three usual starters with JV players, and they all contributed admirably,” Sousa offered. “I thought Savanna played awesome defense.”
When it comes to the atmosphere surrounding the clash, he smiled, “I thought it was fantastic! We had such an awesome crowd. Everyone was so positive, cheering for their team and not against the opposing team. It was clean, there were excited fans, and I think we were so much better because the kids were so relaxed and focused. They were to play a game, that’s it.”
When asked if what allegedly happened a month ago provided CF with more motivation, he answered, “Of course. There was a little extra energy, I think, with both teams. We played our hearts out, Burrillville played their hearts out. They were focused and so were we. You could see it on both sides. Each team was fighting for every single point.”
The opening set was easily the most thrilling, as there were eight ties and five lead changes. Every time the Broncos looked to pull away, CF forged a comeback. With BHS guarding a 17-16 advantage, however, it forced a sideout, then Karlee Cournoyer managed seven straight points to in essence ice it.
In the middle game, the Broncos never trailed, though there were two early deadlocks; as for the third, CF overcame deficits of 10-4 and 17-7 to chisel it back to 20-15 and 21-17, thanks in part to Rodrigues, Villagran and Martinez.
Sophomore Katelyn Paine, though, finished it off with an impressive kill.
“We came in with the mentality to give it our all, and we did,” Villagran said.
