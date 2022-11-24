FOLLOWING THE THIRD DOWN LEADER: Patriots LB Josh Uche tasked with relaying calls

FOXBORO – Matt Judon let the cat out of the bag after the Patriots grounded the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month. The day after New England’s 26-3 victory, Bill Belichick pulled back the curtain even further.
Per Judon, Josh Uche is the New England defender with the signal-caller authority on third down. Belichick claims this isn’t a recent development.
“We gave him that responsibility back in the spring. He’s really embraced it and worked at it, to the point where I think everybody has a lot of confidence in him doing that,” said Belichick back on Nov. 7.
On a defense featuring the NFL’s current sack leader (Judon) and three players who were voted captains before the start of the season (Ja'Whaun Bentley, Devin McCourty, Deatrich Wise Jr.), it may come as a shock to learn that Uche relays the plays on third down. The 24-year-old has been your classic waiting-in-the-wings player since arriving in New England in 2020. The potential that made him a second-round pick was flashed at times during his first two seasons where he appeared in 21 out of a possible 33 regular-season games.
If there’s such a thing as making a jump in year three, Uche has backed it up not only with his on-field contributions but also his assignment when the Patriots are looking to come up with a stop on third down.
“It’s great that his role continues to improve and get bigger. Sky’s the limit for the kid,” said Bryant University football head coach Chris Merritt, who was Uche’s head coach at Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School. “Usually, it’s not the greatest thing when my phone buzzes on a Sunday, but with Josh, it’s a great thing. It’s been great to sit back and watch from a distance. He’s grown into a fine young man.”
Speaking to the Call/Times before the Patriots departed for the Thanksgiving night game against Minnesota, Uche says he wouldn’t be in the position that he’s currently in without the tutelage provided by Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins.
“Coming in as a young guy and having the privilege of being around those guys … they showed me the ropes on how to do things and be a professional,” said Uche. “I’m simply trying to carry on the responsibilities those guys paved the way for me … just trying to uphold the linebacker legacy as much as I possibly can and just do my job.”
Uche also extolled the virtues of Judon, his response shedding light on the bond the two have built in their second season as teammates with the Patriots.
“Football aside, that’s my big bro. We hang out outside of [Gillette Stadium]. He was one of the first guys to take me under his wing and show me the ropes of what it’s like to be a professional,” said Uche.
Judon’s reveal of Uche’s role on third down came after the Pats shut the Colts out on third-down opportunities (0-for-14). This past Sunday, the New York Jets managed to move the chains on three occasions on 14 third-down chances.
On the season, New England ranks ninth in the league in Opponent Third Down Conversion Percentage (36.9). If we’re going to give credit to someone, let's extoll the virtues of a player who has been nothing short of a sponge when it comes to soaking up knowledge.
“Coming in as a young guy, we kind of threw the book at him in a way. But he’s responded well to it. He’s a dynamic player. You guys see it with the sacks, but he attacks everything he does. It’s been impressive and a joy to see him grow. He’s only going to get better,” said Bentley. “He’s someone you would love to have in your locker room. He’s been able to grasp the information and play a lot of different positions. Whatever we ask him to do, he’s doing it. He’s definitely a special player.”
To Uche, there’s no reason to view him differently just because he holds an important title.
“What it comes down to is working hard regardless of the situation or outcome. At the end of the day when I look up, I know I gave everything I could to be successful. Whatever happens, happens, but I’m going to give it my all,” said Uche. “This is the same me from when I first got here until now. I’m the same person. My first name is still the same. The last name is still the same. I’m doing the same things I’ve been doing … working hard and having fun.”
Noted Merritt, “He was going to do what he needed to do to get onto the field.”
