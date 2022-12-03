WOONSOCKET — High-scoring U15 forwards Conrad Fondrk and Nic Whitehead have shown in cameo appearances that they can compete at the U16 level, but Mount Academy director Devin Rask and U15 coach Scott Gainey have built a development model that keeps kids with the peers.
And based on the evidence, their approach works just fine.
Last season's U15 team featured four kids – NTDP record-breaking forward James Hagens, NTDP goalie Jack Parsons and USHL standouts Will Felicio and Sacha Boisvert – who could've been pushed up an age group or two, but they remained together and aided their development. Fondrk, who is friendly with all four kids, loves Mount's approach because it's making him a better player. After producing two goals and an assist in Friday night's 9-2 win over Florida Alliance, Fondrk is up to 60 points in 27 games.
“Playing up is fun and great, but playing birth-year hockey is good and helps your confidence because you're controlling the game more,” Fondrk said. “Playing up doesn't matter because I don't worry about my opponent, it's just a mental challenge for me. When I get into a big game, I don't think about the opponent I'm facing, I just think about myself and what I can do to help my team.”
Gainey, who wasn't pleased with his team's performance in Friday's game despite the lopsided score, said the reason so many of last season's kids are successful at the junior level this season is their makeup. Fondrk fits that mold.
“As coaches, our challenge is to make sure their skills are transferable at the next level and that's our biggest challenge at this age group,” Gainey said. “There aren't many chinks in Conrad's armor. What people don't realize about Fonzie is he's low maintenance and very even-keeled. He's a quiet leader who, when he talks, everyone listens. He has a super bright future, obviously.”
Just like Hagens, Fondrk will likely wear the red, white and blue next season for the NTDP U17 team. He's already drawing tender interest from the Chicago Steel of the USHl, but the White Bear Lake, Minn. native isn't getting too far ahead of himself because there's a long way to go before his junior career begins.
“It's just hockey and I love it so much and hopefully one day it can be my job,” said Fondrk, who is already six feet tall and 170 pounds. “Right now, it's just a game and I love it. Obviously, I do feel pressure, but it doesn't mess with me. I understand that's part of playing. Sure, I feel it, but it doesn't impact me.
“I think what James is doing is incredible and I'm so proud of him. I hope I can follow that path.”
Just like Hagens did last season leading the U15 team to the No. 1 ranking in the world, Fondrk has Mount competing for a USA Hockey national title. The team is currently ranked fourth in the country after winning its third straight game. They take part in their annual holiday tournament next weekend starting with Friday morning's clash with the Flyers Elite.
Fondrk, who has six points in his three games with Rask's U16 team, displayed his prodigious talent and incredible hockey sense to score his first goal in the opening period Friday night. Just 34 seconds after Ryan Hornberger opened the scoring with a shot from the point, Fondrk skated off the boards and across the right circle in front of the Florida Alliance net.
Just when it appeared the chance was gone, Fondrk quickly flicked his wrists and found the back of the net to increase the lead to 2-0.
“I just live in the moment out there,” Fondrk said. “My big thing right now – and this is going to sound weird – but I think I can just do a better job of finishing pucks. In the game I don't realize it, but when I watch the film I see so many times where I could shoot. I want to do a better job of realizing time and space and shoot the puck.”
Dylan Krayer, who also played a game for the short-handed U16 team earlier in the season, increased the lead to 3-0 41 seconds into the second period. Fondrk grabbed his second goal at 9:03 when linemate Matt Tardi fed the centerman for a short-handed goal. Tardi finished with a goal and two assists.
The final period gave Whitehead a chance to stand out, as the second-line center scored a pair of goals to finish the night with three points. He grabbed his first goal just 4:47 into the final period to increase the lead to 5-0 and then he scored again with 1:05 left to build an eight-goal lead.
Whitehead already has 17 goals and 22 assists this season.
“I think it's great to be on this team because the coaching is just unbelievable,” Whitehead said. “Coach Gainey and [coach Creamer] just have a great mindset because they coach each player the right way. Obviously, the game is going to be faster and faster each level you go up, so it's fun to go up there and play a few games. I'm used to it, but I love it here.”
Fondrk, Whitehead and the kids who were on last season's U14 team are fueled by the way last season ended. Fondrk scored early in the third period to give Mount a 3-2 lead over BK Selects, but the Rochester team scored twice in the final five minutes to secure a spot in the USA Hockey national semifinals.
“The guys who were here last year, that loss is still on our mind and it's hurting us,” Whitehead said. “We believe we have a way better team and we're ready to go.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
