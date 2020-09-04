Football, girls volleyball punted into Fall II

Football and volleyball (girls and Unified) will not be part of the 2020 fall sports lineup. On Friday, they were officially shifted to Season 3 of the R.I. Interscholastic League’s four-season model.
For football players, being told to sit and wait patiently in the months ahead figures to be a major struggle. A lineman isn’t going to participate in cross-country, nor is he going to magically transform his body where running around the soccer field is an option. In essence, all potential avenues to represent his school resemble swimming against the tide.
On the flip side, those who participate in girls volleyball have a much better chance of weathering the absence from interscholastic competition. They still have their club volleyball slate to look forward to, an advantage that’s foreign to football folks around these parts. In these pandemic-altered times, AAU football is not an option.
For high school football coaches like Tolman High’s Jason DeLawrence, Friday’s announcement of no games until next March at the earliest was definitely a bitter pill to swallow. The Tigers have been working out two days per week throughout the summer. Now comes word that the shoulder pads and helmets will continue to remain in the equipment room.
“My kids worked so hard. They really love football and believe in the system,” said DeLawrence. “Coaching-wise, I’m going to have year after year after year. They only have four years. Now they’re talking about the spring? I pray that we get it.”
At a time when there are no football games to prepare for, DeLawrence acknowledged the adage of banding as a unit through trying times has taken on new meaning. He mentioned the possibility of finding a gym that can accommodate his players with the goal of keeping their bodies fit.
“We’re just going to try and stick together and see what we can do,” said DeLawrence, noting another source of concern will stem from making sure his players remain vigilant about their studies for two full quarters and parts of a third in order to maintain their eligibility.
“It’s going to be hard, but my assistant coaches are up for the challenge,” said DeLawrence.
Lincoln football head coach Sean Cavanaugh chose to apply the glass-is-half-full approach at Friday’s announcement. Touching base with his players, Cavanaugh reminded them that they still have a season to look forward to unlike those who experienced the frustration of losing out on the 2020 spring season.
“We’re taking the positive out of it where it’s rescheduled and not canceled. We still have the opportunity to get together and play the sport,” said Cavanaugh. “We’re definitely happy for the student-athletes who are getting out there now. We need high school sports. Hopefully we [as a football program] can stay involved through summer-style workouts.”
Speaking with the media on a video conference call, RIIL Executive Director Mike Lunney stated, “It’s our goal to provide contact football in Season 3 for those who choose to play. How that plays out is unknown at this point, but we’re going to do whatever we can as we continue to deal with an unprecedented situation.”
Like football, not having a fall 2020 girls volleyball season in Rhode Island was, per Governor Gina Raimondo, “a judgement decision.” On the same day that the RIIL fall sports lineup was established, Connecticut punted on fall football but gave the green light to girls volleyball.
On Friday, Mount St. Charles girls volleyball head coach Josh D’Abate met with his players, many of whom compete year round. It varies from club to club, but teams were scheduled to play nine tournaments and practice twice per week before the pandemic’s arrival.
“Whether it’s for their high school or club team, they’re still going to play. Now you might see club teams set up their tryouts earlier than they normally would … maybe by the end of September,” said D’Abate, who when not at Mount is coaching his squad out of Envy Volleyball, a Junior Olympic club that features kids from Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. “We were waiting to see what the Interscholastic League was going to say, but if we can provide them a safe opportunity to play, we want to give them the chance to do something they love. Maybe we only get to six or seven tournaments. Maybe we’ll do more if the situation allows it.”
