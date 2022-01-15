For current Mount St. Charles hockey players, it's about honoring Bill Belisle's memory

WARWICK – For two of the youngest members of this year’s Mount St. Charles hockey program, the days that have followed since Bill Belisle’s passing has featured a two-pronged intertwined approach.
Through the coaching staff, the players have been privy to numerous history lessons of how much Belisle meant to Mount and the game of hockey. The messages are coming from reliable sources since the majority of the MSC coaches have firsthand knowledge when it comes to lacing up the skates for an individual who impacted the lives of so many.
There have also been moments of deep-seated reflection with Friday’s on-ice pregame ceremony at Thayer Arena helping to crystalize how much Belisle meant to the state’s hockey community.
Standing at center ice, players from Mount St. Charles and Bishop Hendricken came together for a moment of silence in honor of Belisle’s memory before the Hawks skated to a 5-2 win. For Mount sophomore Ben Dias and freshman Connor Sousa, being inside the building for the first MSC hockey game since Belisle ascended to heaven’s version of Adelard Arena helped tie together all the various emotions that have poured out since his death was made public Wednesday.
“Being out there for a moment of silence for a Mount legend was powerful,” said Dias. “From what the coaches told us, Coach Belisle sounded like an awesome guy the way he impacted everyone. Our coaches told us that he was more than just a coach. He was like a second father.”
“We’re never going to forget him. We’re working hard because of him,” said Sousa.
MSC returns to action Saturday (5 p.m.) when Connecticut’s Notre Dame High School serves as the opponent at Adelard Arena.
