For Friars' Castro, the opportunity to hoop is finally at hand

PROVIDENCE – Rafael Castro is all smiles these days, and with good reason.
The last time Castro took to the hardwood for an actual game was pre-COVID. His senior high school season was nixed due to ongoing virus concerns. With multiple seniors ahead of him on the depth chart, Castro spent the 2021-22 campaign – his true freshman season at Providence College – in a watching/learning capacity that looking back helped lay the groundwork for a prominent role following the departures of frontcourt pillars Nate Watson and Noah Horchler.
For Castro, this week’s trip to Spain in conjunction with East Coast Basketball represents a big deal. At long last, the opportunity is at hand to match up against opposing players, hear the sound of the referee’s whistle, and see the clock and scoring features on the scoreboard illuminate.
“It’s been two-and-a-half years,” said Castro prior to last Thursday’s Coaches Round Table panel at Alumni Hall. “I’m definitely excited and looking forward to this.”
Castro along with PC guard Alyn Breed are two of the 14 college players representing the Red, White & Blue in conjunction with a series of celebratory events in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the 1992 USA Men’s Basketball Team that took that year’s Summer Olympic Games by storm. Fittingly, the 2022 scene of recalling the feats of Michael Jordan and his Dream Team teammates is Barcelona.
The actual basketball-playing component includes three games against Spanish pros. The first one is slated for this coming Friday. Sight-seeing and history lessons aside, it’s the spirit of competition that has Castro most excited about this overseas venture. He’ll also be reunited with his former AAU teammate in Duke rising sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes.
“I’m ready to shake off the rust and hoop,” said Castro, listed as a redshirt freshman.
Castro’s original summer playing venture involved participating with a national team based out of the Dominican Republic. Once the tournament that Castro’s team was scheduled to compete in fell through, Providence assistant coach Brian Blaney stepped in and helped the 6-foot-10 forward land a roster spot on East Coast Basketball.
“I said ‘yes’ right away,” said Castro. “Coach Blaney actually asked around the time I was slated to leave for the Dominican if I wanted to do both [tournaments] and I said yes.”
A product of New Jersey’s Dover High, Castro committed to the Friars just prior to the Nov. 2020 signing period. His scouting report included a pair of jump-off-the-page traits – the wingspan of a seven-footer coupled with legit guard skills.
“In terms of his guard play, there was more than one occasion when he would get a defensive rebound and lead us on the break,” said Dover head coach Billy Connors in an interview with the Call/Times after Castro verbally committed to the Friars. “He was more than capable of dribbling the ball the length of the floor and distributing to the open player for a layup. He has very good court vision.”
For Castro, the path to earning meaningful minutes on last season’s historic PC squad became cloudy the moment Watson and Horchler announced their intention to exercise the extra year of eligibility that was granted to all players by the NCAA in response to COVID-19. Just because he didn’t have any expectations surrounding him didn’t mean that Castro didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that were presented, particularly in practice when he matched up against Watson and Ed Croswell.
“Going up against Nate, as much as he helped me, I like to think I helped him get better with shot-blocking and other areas,” said Castro. “Hopefully I can transition what I learned last year into this year.”
Away from the practice court, Castro learned the importance of being a student of the game.
“From understanding the basketball language to watching film, there were a lot of things in high school that I didn’t do that I need to do in college,” he said. “Those little things that I picked up are going to help me in the long run.”
Gains were also made in the strength department. When Castro first arrived at PC, he weighed 205 pounds but went down to 198. With the help of strength coach Ken White, Castro’s current playing weight is 220.
“I give thanks to Coach White,” said Castro.
Castro’s story with the Friars is still in its infancy. That said, he says he’s armed himself with a motivational tool that he can’t wait to unleash in Barcelona and this upcoming season.
“Not playing last year, it put a chip on my shoulder. I’m going to keep it right there,” said Castro.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
