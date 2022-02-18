For Friars' Cooley, having a veteran team is worth its weight in gold

Emptying the PC Friar basketball notebook as Providence seeks to avoid what would be the season’s first losing streak …
• Per KenPom, the Friars rank ninth in the nation in experience value. That shouldn’t register as a surprise, not with a roster that’s top-heavy with players who have been through numerous college basketball wars – be it with the Big East, Big Ten, or SEC.
It’s not going out on a limb to declare that Nate Watson (145 career games) has seen and done just about everything. The same theory is also applicable to Noah Horchler (110 games), Al Durham (146 games), Justin Minaya (101 games), and A.J. Reeves (97 games).
With a veteran group that carries a “been there, done that” swagger each time they set foot on the court, Ed Cooley finds himself in an enviable position when it comes to coaching this particular group. Win or lose, Cooley is working with a squad that understands the totality of the situation. It’s about not getting too high or too low. It’s simply on to the next game.
During an appearance last week on the Dan Yorke Show, Cooley admitted that not many words were conveyed after Providence got thumped by 32 points at Marquette in early January. Reminded of what he said during a Zoom call with the local media Friday, Cooley was asked about the benefit of working with a battle-tested unit as opposed to a younger one where the need to correct after games is far greater.
“These guys have been in a lot of games and had some success,” said Cooley. “They know what they did wrong [Tuesday night in an 89-84 loss to Villanova] and what they did right. It’s the fine balance as the leader. Are you going to be harsh? What are you going to be critical of or look to inspire? That’s kind of how we went about it.
“Some coaches come in and lose their minds after games,” added Cooley, “but with an older group, you have to keep your men confident this time of year. You have to keep them moving forward and talk about our physicality and improvement. Now is not the time to panic and get negative.”
• In a move that takes the temperature of what teams fit the criteria as the best in the land, the NCAA Division I Selection Committee will peel back the curtain and reveal the current top 16 teams as part of a made-for-CBS event that airs Saturday. Will Providence – ranked 30th in the NCAA NET as of Friday – be one of the teams that are selected and subsequently seeded?
One thing is certain and that’s Cooley won’t be losing too much sleep over to a hypothetical scenario that figures to have zero bearing when the Field of 68 is announced a little over four weeks from now.
“It’s something that I don’t think about. I don’t. It doesn’t move me one way or another. We’ve got to beat Butler. That’s the most important thing,” said the coach. “Whatever they’ll do in their room, they’ll do a great job. They’ll be some teams out of those 16 that are in there based on what the metrics say and how important metrics are to the committee.”
Speaking of the next game that’s on tap for Sunday (1 p.m. tipoff) from Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Friars will be looking to add the Bulldogs to the same group as St. John’s, DePaul, and Georgetown – Big East teams that PC has swept.
• An article published Friday by The Athletic referenced the pivotal role that PC associate head coach Jeff Battle has played this season concerning the development of Jared Bynum. Battle is no stranger to when it comes to molding top-tier college point men. His list of success stories under his watch includes a surefire Hall of Famer (Chris Paul), a 13-year NBA veteran (Jeff Teague), and a pair of former Friars (Kris Dunn, Kyron Cartwright).
Now it has been Bynum’s turn to reap the benefits of staff’s point-guard whisperer.
“He just knows what he’s doing with that side of the ball. He sees it, touches it, and feels it and then shares his insight through film and on-court development and in-game development,” said Cooley, effusive in his praise of Battle. “He’s a great asset to our program.”
