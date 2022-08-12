For James White, he'll be remembered the player who always gave the Patriots his all

FOXBORO – On the same day that James White announced his retirement following an eight-year career as a member of the Patriots, his high school football head coach recalled a quote that Tom Brady made after Super Bowl LI.
“Brady was named MVP. If you remember, he said, ‘James should be the MVP, not me,’” said George Smith, who coached White for three years at St. Thomas Aquinas, located Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “That spoke volumes of what the Patriots – [Bill] Belichick and Brady – thought of James.”
Smith made a commemorative football as an ode to the statistics that James White compiled in Super Bowl overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons: 29 rushing yards on six carries, 110 receiving yards on 14 catches, and three touchdowns – one going in the books as the game winner. One of the footballs was tucked away in the trophy case at St. Thomas Aquinas High. The second one … Smith one day drove over to White’s apartment.
In a locker room that at times doubles as an intense pressure cooker, White is cut from a different cloth among his New England Patriots teammates. The running back always has an upbeat nature about him; you have to wonder if he’s ever experienced a bad day.
“He was one of those guys who was so special. Everything that he stood for about our high school and later at Wisconsin and with the Patriots, he was and still is a super human being,” said Smith.
The 2021 season saw White limited to three games after he suffered a hip injury. He was placed on the PUP list before training camp and did not participate in any of the 11 training camp practices that took place in advance of Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.
“From the sound of things, it didn’t sound like a good thing,” said White. “He wants to take care of his family – the people he loves. He can’t be rehabbing 12 hours a day.”
Robert Kraft and Belichick issued quotes as part of the press release that announced White’s retirement. The 30-year-old appeared in 95 regular season games with 13 starts and had 1,278 rushing yards on 319 attempts with 11 touchdowns and 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, he played in 12 postseason contests with three starts and had 146 rushing yards on 36 attempts with five touchdowns and 59 receptions for 506 yards with three touchdowns.
“James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field,” said Kraft. “He’s a soft-spoken leader who has led by example. As great of a player as James has been for us, he’s an even better person. He is a man of great character and integrity and earned everyone’s respect through his work ethic, professionalism and positive daily demeanor. James became a part of the Patriots’ family while in New England and while his presence in our locker room will be missed, we are happy for James and his family as they embark on a new adventure.”
“James defines the term consummate professional,” said Belichick. “His dependability, consistency, unselfishness, and performance under pressure are elite. Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense. While soft spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team. He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached.”
Smith was asked if he could see White someday get involved in coaching.
“I know he’s very hooked up to his kids, but he would be a super coach in high school or college,” said Smith. “He will touch people.”
Smith hopes that the region shows their appreciation of the contributions of a player who was key during the second half of the Patriots’ dynasty.
“I don’t know how they do that, but they have to do that,” said Smith. “If it were me, I would put a picture of his smile in the sports section because that was always there.”
Here’s what several of White’s now former New England teammates had to say about the running back following Thursday’s preseason opener against the Giants:
Matthew Slater
“When I think about all the things that we hope to embody here, all the things that I hope to embody as a dad, as a husband, as a teammate, as a friend, James embodies all of that. It's tough to say goodbye to someone like that. We're not saying goodbye, but as he transitions into the next phase of his life, I certainly want to one of the first people to celebrate the legacy James White left here. He's a true Patriot, but he's a better human being and we're all better for having been around him.”
Devin McCourty
“I think the biggest thing for me with James is – you don’t say this too often about people – he’s one of those guys that one day if my daughter said, ‘I’m going to bring home a guy like James White,’ I’d be excited. To come in here and not play much – really not at all – as a rookie, and worked his butt off. I know [former offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels used to always say, ‘If I had 11 James White’s it’d be perfect, because I could tell him something in training camp and it might not show up for 12 weeks, but when it shows up in the game, he’s going to be on it.’ Always a bittersweet feeling, to have a guy like that not in the locker room. We know the impact it has. We knew what it was like last year when he went through surgery and not having him around all the time, the impact on the team. I think now you’re happy for him, especially as an older guy, knowing what we put our bodies through and how hard that decision is, to come to that. So, you’re happy, but a little sad that you won’t have him in the locker room constantly. Having a guy, for me, that I’ve sat in captains’ meetings on Fridays with over the last couple of years. Just being able to talk football, talk about leadership, talk about how we win football games around here.”
Damien Harris
“James is obviously just a special guy. Special teammate, special leader. I feel very fortunate to have spent the time – even though it was a short amount of time – being able to learn from him and understand how to truly be a professional football player and how to play in this league. As skilled as he was, I think teaching me how to be a pro, and the ins and outs, and what makes people successful in this league – are the things that I’ll take from James the most. We have our memories, and James has a lifetime of memories in this organization and playing this game. So, I just feel very fortunate to have spent a little bit of time with him and had the opportunity to learn from him and grow as a player and develop in this league.”
