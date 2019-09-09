FOXBORO – It’s only one NFL regular season game with many more chapters still to be written, yet it would appear Josh Gordon is in a good spot both mentally and physically.
Gordon was a star in a constellation full of them on Sunday night as the Patriots ushered in the 2019 campaign with a sound thumping of the Steelers, 33-3. Gordon was on the receiving end of the game’s first touchdown, a 20-yard catch-and-run on a crossing route that included some theatrics. On his way to finding the end zone, Gordon sidestepped Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden before pulling away from safety Terrell Edmunds.
In his first game action with the Pats since last December, Gordon was targeted four times for three receptions and 73 yards – a whopping 24.3 yards per catch. For someone who didn’t learn about his playing status until the midway point of the exhibition slate, Gordon appears to be ramping up at an accelerated rate – a good sign considering his well-documented history of missing time.
“I’m doing very well. I’m extremely filled with gratitude every single day .. coming inside this building, being around this family-oriented type of environment, and doing what I love to do. There’s nothing better than that,” said Gordon in his first public comments to the media since rejoining the Patriots last month. “The main goal is to have fun and put as much as myself out there as I possibly could. I had a good time. That’s my number one objective.”
The chemistry that Gordon has with Tom Brady isn’t nearly on the same level as the synergy that Brady has with wideouts like Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett, who found the end zone twice against the Steelers. Still, there are tangible signs that Gordon is getting on the same page with Brady.
In the third quarter, Brady completed a 42-yard pass where Gordon went over the middle and made a diving catch. The degree of difficulty on the play was high – two Pittsburgh defenders were converging on Gordon, yet he was able to stand his ground and come up with the Patriots’ second-longest play from scrimmage on the night.
“Tom and I have worked between practice and after practice. That way, I get a feel for what he likes,” said Gordon. “It can only get better. It’s the first game. We’re building.”
Gordon was asked about New England’s football culture and the advice he would give to his soon-to-be-teammate Antonio Brown, another talented wide receiver who’s has endured several well-documented missteps along the way prior to arriving in Foxboro.
“For me, it was initially a culture shock. It was definitely different, but as I’ve grown in this environment and observed other young men act professionally, I knew this is the way things are done here. I could either get with it or look for a transition somewhere else,” said Gordon. “It’s tough, but if this is what you want to do, I think this is the best place to be.”
Regarding Brown, Gordon said, “Antonio is going to have to figure out his own way, just like everybody else had.”
There’s being in shape and there’s being in football shape. Standing at the podium after his team’s resounding performance, Gordon praised Patriots head strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera for helping him bridge the gap between rust and quickly getting back up to speed.
“Working with Moses every morning, he’s been a good resource for me. It feels good to know that we put together somewhat of a finished product this first week and were able to maintain,” said Gordon. “Now we want to be able to build upon it. Continued hard work … that’s what we’re all about. That’s what I’m going to continue to try and do.”
