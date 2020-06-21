For Ron and Sara Gendron, the father-daughter bond they share stretches well beyond the tennis court and swimming pool at Bryant University

Typically, Monday is the day set aside for a father to catch up and reflect on the week that was with his daughter. They’ll leave campus and head to a local restaurant for dinner – just the two of them.
“Putting that time aside is awesome. It’s nice to have that 1-on-1 time with my dad,” says Sara Gendron. “We’re able to talk about anything.”
Resetting the story’s premise, Sara is a student-athlete at Bryant University – hence the reason for “they’ll leave campus.” She’s two years into her college swimming career. Her father is Ron Gendron, the highly-successful head coach of Bryant’s men’s tennis team.
With the calendar revealing that it’s the day of the 24-hour observance that’s specifically reserved to recognizing fatherhood, Sara’s words about why the designated suppertime slot with Papa Gendron holds extra meaning.
It would be easy to say there’s a distinctive Bulldog element in play and let that premise serve as this story’s central theme, yet that wouldn’t even come close to properly quantifying a father-daughter dynamic that’s marked by deep affection.
“It’s nice to have someone out of the water who has a different perspective on things,” said Sara Gendron, a 2018 graduate of North Smithfield High. “Over the past few years, our relationship has grown so much just because I’m now in his world of college athletics.”
***
Given Ron’s impressive tennis background – he competed at Providence College where he graduated in 1990 and has been at the helm at Bryant since 2006 – one would think his passion for the sport would be easily transferable to his oldest of two children.
Sara was seven years old when she first held a racket. She liked tennis, but also enjoyed swimming, lacrosse, track, and ballet.
“She was actually pretty gritty and tough. She was a high-energy kid,” said Ron when asked about recalling Sara’s brief foray into tennis. “There’s only so much time. It became a choice between ballet and swim. I was very pleased when she chose swim.
“She showed some natural ability on the tennis court, but everything worked out. She got to be a Division I swimmer,” Ron added. “The sport that she was suited for found her.”
“He’s a dad who’s supportive no matter what,” said Sara.
Ron gladly stood aside and let Sara’s swim coaches at the club level serve as his daughter’s intrepid guides through the world of aquatics. He could be a parent and enjoy Sara’s progression.
“It was a very good thing that I didn’t have to get involved,” said Ron. “You want to create that space after a meet. You don’t want your child in the car riding home with their coach. There are times to be a parent and times to be a coach. I was very fortunate to be a parent rather than a coach.”
Despite living in the tennis world while his daughter orbited the swimming universe, there were elements where “Coach Ron” could reach out and connect with Sara. Specifically, he offered relaxation drills and techniques that were purposely designed for Sara to better channel her competitive edge.
“Obviously, breathing is a very big part of tennis, but it’s an even bigger part in swimming,” said Ron.
Added Sara, “Deep down, I always know he’s right.”
***
Sara Gendron was an independent swimmer at North Smithfield, hence she had to appoint a coach.
“I put down my dad as a coach,” she said.
As someone who was afforded “coach on deck” privileges, Ron could watch Sara compete while standing pool-side. At the 2018 R.I. High School State Swimming Championships, Ron enjoyed the perfect vantage point to witness Sara’s crowning swim achievement to date.
At Brown University, Gendron outdistanced herself from the field in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a first-place time of 56.94 seconds. A coveted state title was finally hers, yet that’s only the tip of the iceberg of what proved to be a memorable after-race exchange.
“At first, I didn’t look at my time. I looked at my dad,” said Sara. “I saw him cheering and he looked super happy. The look on his face told me how proud he was. That moment, honestly it’s something I don’t think I’ll ever be able to relive. It was so special.”
Ron’s recollection of Sara’s accomplishment also featured an overcome-with-joy layer. Mind you this is coming from a coach who has guided the Bryant men’s tennis program to six consecutive Northeast Conference titles.
“It was an emotional race for me. She had worked so hard and it meant a lot to her,” said Ron. “I can honestly say it was the only time as a coach that I’ve ever cried.”
When the time came for Sara to pick a college, Ron told his daughter to go with her first instinct. Just because he coaches at Bryant doesn’t mean that she should automatically matriculate to the Smithfield campus.
“The main reason I went to Bryant stems from the bond I created with the coaches I had at the club level. I knew that pool is where I needed to train,” said Sara. “My dad told me, ‘You should swim where your friends are.’”
“I was really grateful to be part of her college experience. Having her around for another four years is a gift,” said Ron.
***
The last thing that Ron wanted was to overextend his hand as a parent. At Bryant, Sara deserved the chance to make her own college memories without her dad looking over her shoulder.
“Obviously she’s everything to me and I want to see her as much as possible, but going to college where your dad is a coach … I respect her space as much as I humanly can,” said Ron. “She seems very happy.”
Citing that it’s a bonus to be on the same campus as her father, Sara noted the swim team’s designated workout time at the Bryant gym is directly before the slot that’s reserved for men’s tennis. They’ll briefly cross paths before the game of life pulls them in different directions, hence why the Gendrons look forward to dinner on Mondays.
Most recently, Sara was in need of a pick-me-up after the 2020 NEC Championships didn’t go as planned. Ron delivered a poignant message that went a long way in placing Sara in a better frame of mind.
“For a young adult to go to her dad and ask for help at that time … I wanted him to tell me what to do in a tough situation,” said Sara. “He didn’t exactly tell me what to do, but he did say that no matter how I did, he was going to be proud and supportive no matter what. Honestly, hearing that opened up a new door for me.”
With the college swimming season running parallel with a tennis season at Bryant that begins in September and could potentially last until May, Ron’s busy schedule doesn’t always break in a fashion that allows him to see Sara compete in-person.
Following along on the computer/cell phone in real-time has been a lifesaver, yet keeping tabs from a distance is no substitute for witnessing Sara in her favorite environment. Case in point, Ron this past January took in a Bryant swim meet at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Putting on both his coaching and parent hats, Ron stated, “She’s a natural athlete, but when you get to Division I, you’re in a bigger pond now. The swim team has girls from all over the world. She’s got to grind it out. Nothing comes easy, but I couldn’t be prouder of her. She’s a very hard worker.”
Sara’s summer plans include coaching young swimmers at Kirkbrae Country Club. Her dad has stressed the importance of being patient. If she needs any additional coaching pointers, she knows exactly where to turn.
“He’s always been a coach outside of the waters for me whenever I’ve needed help,” said Sara.
On Monday evenings during the school year, however, Ron Gendron is simply known as “Dear Ole Dad.”
