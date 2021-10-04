For the Patriots, run game continues to be a source of concern

FOXBORO – Know what it is when Tom Brady picks up as many yards on the ground as the entire Patriots’ team?
Very bad.
Yes, the Buccaneers came to Gillette Stadium’s “Welcome Back TB12” contest with a run defense that’s choked the life out of its opponents. Ezekiel Elliott is a former rushing champ, yet the Cowboys running back only racked up 33 yards on 11 carries in Week 1. Atlanta didn’t fare much better in Week 2 (55 yards) with the Los Angeles Rams able to break through in Week 3 – if you want to call 76 yards a milestone achievement.
What took place on a soggy Sunday night qualifies as the latest porous showing in what’s been a season-long concern for the Patriots. Once again, the ground game was largely negated – this time in a major way. New England racked up minus-one yard on eight carries in a 19-17 loss that dropped Bill Belichick’s squad to 1-3 and 0-3 before the Gillette Faithful.
Before tipping your cap to the Bucs for once again taking away the opposing team’s ground game, it should be noted the Patriots came in averaging 3.9 yards per carry through the season’s first three games. That’s exactly how many yards that supposed lead back Damien Harris is averaging. On Sunday, he was minus-four yards on four attempts. His longest run of the game covered – wait for it – one yard.
The only Patriot player who finished with a run average that exceeded zero-point-zero was wide receiver Nelson Agholor – four yards on one carry. Other than that, it was nothing but zeros across the board courtesy of J.J. Taylor (no yards on one carry) and Brandon Bolden (no yards on one carry). Mac Jones was negative-one yard on one carry.
The athleticism among Tampa Bay’s front seven was apparent, yet it was clear that Belichick was none too pleased with the Patriots finishing with a negative rushing title.
“We couldn't get much going there. They are obviously a good run defense but we couldn't get much done there. That was disappointing,” said Belichick. “We have good backs but we haven't been able to really get them started very often. It's definitely something we need to work on and do better.”
With no run game to speak of, the Patriots had no choice but to heap even more responsibility on Jones, the rookie quarterback who drove his team into Tampa Bay territory inside the game’s final minute. For the second straight week, Jones established a career high in passes (40).
It’s clear the rookie was ready for the moment on a night when the ground game was stuck in neutral. Right now, the Patriots are leaning a little too much in one direction – a trend that figures to make them easy to game plan against.
“I think just where we're at, we just kind of had to do what we had to do and try to throw the ball more and I'll have to look at the tape. I don't really get a chance to look at every detail of the running game, but obviously we're disappointed with that,” said Jones. “I play a part in that in trying to push everyone during practice and we can play better than that, passing or running, and we will, and I think it's all about communication with the coaches, the players, everybody, just to find ways just to fix the issue and we have to first identify the issue by watching the film.”
By the way, Brady’s return included three yards on four carries. He did pick up six yards on a third-and-six play.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
