FOREVER YOUNG: Sisters with ties to Mount St. Charles softball strengthened bond through badminton games

PROVIDENCE — Mount St. Charles graduates Olivia and Victoria Young created the indelible memories and moments they were hoping to in the spring of 2020.
They just didn’t happen wearing Mountie uniforms on the school’s softball field on Logee Street.
The pandemic robbed the Young sisters of their lone season together in high school, but while trying to find something to do at the Sterling, Conn. home, they created a game that quenched their thirst for competition while bringing them closer than they’ve ever been.
After getting bored of throwing the softball around and playing left-handed whiffle ball while the family’s rottweiler, Coda, played outfielder, the sisters found a badminton net in the back of the garage. They set up the net in the backyard and started playing their version of badminton that brought out the competitiveness in each – but underpinned by a strong sisterly bond.
“We just go all out, the matches are so intense,” said Victoria, who added she wins many of the best-of-three-set battles because of her quickness and wingspan.
“We make up our own rules. You can hit it as many times as you want,” Olivia said “We’ll be diving for it. The past week I just said ‘Tori, you’re going to win because I’m not diving.’ I was scared I was going to hurt myself for softball because – really – we go all out. It’s a way that we can be competitive, but also spend time together.”
The sisters’ father – and Mount St. Charles softball coach – Derek Young was devastated when his daughters lost their lone season together, but he and his wife, Becky, were heartened by the relationship their daughters built during a difficult time. Victoria Young missed out on her senior season – a campaign where she was going to be the captain of a Mount squad that would’ve been a contender in Division II.
“They play all kinds of wacky games all the time,” Derek said. “It really is amazing to see it. They’re still playing together like they’re 10 and 12 and they still do it at 20 and 18. I pinch myself sometimes to have kids that do as well as they do at whatever they do and still enjoy being kids. It’s great to see them still have fun.”
“It was brutal to miss out on that and it kept me up at night and still haunts me. We looked forward to that for such a long time.”
The Youngs did spend one week as teammates because they had a few days of pitchers and catchers where Olivia was one of coach Henry Coleman’s arms, while Victoria, the team’s starting shortstop, was there “as a team captain just to show support for my teammates.”
The time the sisters missed out on in the dugout finally came in the final five weeks of Olivia’s career at Mount St. Charles. After Victoria was named a second-team all-Little East Conference selection following a season where she slugged .500 and drove in 11 runs as a third baseman at Rhode Island College, she joined the coaching staff for a team that was on its way to going undefeated in Division III.
Derek Young, who was a standout hockey player at Johnston High School, admits he learned softball on the fly as his daughters fell in love with the game, so having a current college player on the bench was indispensable.
“I grew up as a hockey player and I learned this game relatively late in life, so these girls know the game better than I do,” Derek said. “I do the best I can, but to have [Victoria] next to me and ask her ‘What do you think? What pitch should we throw next?’ She’s an all-conference hitter, so she knows how to sequence pitches. It was just so huge to spend this time together and have them both together in the same dugout.”
Victoria, who was the starting second baseman for the Mount team that lost to Barrington in the 2017 Division II title game, joined the coaching staff in the middle of May.
“I am so appreciative to be here with them and all the seniors because they’re such a great group,” Victoria said. “I’m glad I could support them along the way. To be with my sister is just awesome because she’s grown so much on and off the field. To see it from the dugout is just unreal. I just give her tough love and always was telling her to dig deep. I was tougher on her because she likes that.”
Victoria hasn’t had to show Olivia too much tough love because the Mountie was the most dominant player in Division III. Whether it was in the pitching circle or the batter’s box, Olivia Young was the catalyst for Mount’s success and the biggest reason the squad reached the Division III final against Tiverton.
After losing to the Tigers in the winners’ bracket final in early June, Young made sure that was the final loss for the No. 1 Mounties because she led Mount to an 11-1 win over Cranston East to earn a spot in the title game. Once at Rhode Island College, the Bridgeport College commit was the best player on the field in both games.
In the first title game Thursday night, all Young did was go 4-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored to go along with a shutout in a 6-0 win.
“She absolutely did deliver and so many other players delivered,” said Derek, who added that the victory had extra importance after the death of both of his parents - and avid Mount softball supporters - over the winter. “Sometimes when you already have a college scholarship you mail this stuff in, but she was all about it. She was all about leading this team and giving 110 percent all the time. As we saw, this happened.”
Tiverton wasn’t going to let Young beat them again in Monday’s winner-take-all title game so they walked her, but they still had no answer for her in the circle. The hard-throwing righty gave up two unearned runs in an 8-2 victory to secure the program’s first division title after finishing second in the state four times and second in Division II once.
“This feels so great because we had a couple of rough seasons before this,” Olivia said. “At the beginning of the season, I was just hoping we’d be able to pocket more wins than we had last year. To be able to do this is just great.”
After being on the same side for the last five weeks to win a Division III title, the Young sisters will spend the next two months before they head to college battling in the backyard for bragging rights on the badminton court – and they will cherish every moment of every competitive point.
“If there’s a summer night where we have nothing going on, we’ll go out there and play,” Victoria said. “Honestly, we’ll probably be playing after this because [Olivia] can dive now.”
