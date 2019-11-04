FORGING AN IDENTITY: Friars will find out who they are on court

PROVIDENCE – Who are the 2019-20 Providence College basketball Friars? Are they physical or very athletic?
After operating as a half-court offensive unit for much of Ed Cooley’s tenure, are the Friars primed to become more of a get-the-ball-and-go team that seeks out transition baskets like kids looking for candy on Halloween?
On the surface, the identity will not be defined by a singular trait.
“We’re going to have to figure out the best chemistry and best substitution pattern, but I’m excited about the guys we have out there on the floor,” said coach Ed Cooley, now entering his ninth season at PC.
A telltale sign that last year’s pedestrian record (18-16) will serve as fuel with a firm purpose came when Cooley responded to a question about the Friars featuring the proverbial chip on the shoulder.
“I’m going to let our guys know that they’re the first team in six years that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament and let them figure it out and see where that takes us,” said Cooley. “No one on this roster has won a NCAA game. Those are things that are just facts.”
Translation: the time has come for the holdovers from a Friar squad that last season lost seven games at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, and endured more offensive droughts than the Sahara desert, to put all the pieces together. The excuses of youthful exuberance and inexperience aren’t going to fly this time around.
The regular season tips off Tuesday night against Sacred Heart. Instead of conjuring up some garden-variety season preview, let’s break the prehistoric mold. The new twist is this – a wish list for each available scholarship player at Cooley’s beck and call. One stipulation: the list won’t feature sit-out transfers Noah Horchler and Jared Bynum; neither are eligible this year.
Without further delay, let’s begin with the graduate students and work backwards within each class:
Emmitt Holt, graduate student, forward – The ultimate feel-good story perhaps in all of college basketball, no one deserves an opportunity to go out on his own terms more than Holt. With injuries limiting the Friars out of the chute, Holt is going to have to play. His key will be to stay within a comfort zone that in turn allows him to flourish. The last thing you want to see is a relapse like last season.
Luwane Pipkins, graduate student, guard – Point guard play has been the hallmark of the Cooley era. Last year, it was largely MIA. With so many scoring possibilities around him for the first time in his college career, Pipkins figures to have ample opportunities to rack up assists. PC doesn’t need Pipkins to fire away at will, which at times was his M.O. at UMass. They need him to be a facilitator first and a scorer second.
Alpha Diallo, senior, guard – The conversation of all-around Big East talents starts and ends with Diallo, who could probably fall out of bed and collect 18 points and nine rebounds. As someone who’s been through many Friar hoop wars, his challenge will be to fill the leadership role that mostly operated within a vacuum last season.
Maliek White, senior, guard – Best-case scenario for White is that he comes off the bench and provides solid marksmanship from deep; he’s a career 34 percent shooter from three. What Cooley needs to do is make sure to have either Pipkins or David Duke out there to run the point if White also finds himself on the floor. In White’s career, he’s racked up 139 assists but turned it over 97 times.
Kalif Young, senior, forward – Earlier in his Friar tenure, Young drew praise for his ability to run the floor, something you don’t often see from big guys. At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Young has a nice touch down low, but offense shouldn’t be his focus. When called upon, he needs to prioritize shoring up the interior on the defensive end. Depending on his workload, the games where he pulls down three or four rebounds need to be few and far between.
Nate Watson, junior, forward – Health is paramount for someone who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Once Watson is cleared to return, Cooley plans to highlight his 6-foot-10, 250-pound bull as much as possible on the offensive end. That same physically imposing brut must translate to the defensive end. Watson has never been a shot-blocker, yet it would be nice to see him use his superior length to make opponents think twice about driving the lane.
David Duke, sophomore, guard – Get the ball and run. No player epitomizes the Friars’ preseason desire to seek opportunities in the open floor more than Duke. That’s because no one on the Friar roster owns the kind of track speed that could make him a one-man terror on the break. Duke should always be in attack mode when he gets the ball. Don’t overthink things, just go and let your athleticism take over.
Kris Monroe, sophomore, guard – Hailed as a shooter coming out of high school, Monroe was unable to make a dent in his first year at Providence. At times, he looked indecisive, which is par for the course with freshmen. If all of the boxes related to health are checked off, it’s hard to see Monroe receive major minutes. If his number is called, he needs to make sure his nerves don’t tighten up if the first shot doesn’t drop through. Otherwise, it might be a while before a second chance comes his way.
Jimmy Nichols, sophomore, forward – He’s a human highlight just waiting to happen and it will be very interesting to see once all the pieces fit together. We referenced shot-blocking earlier. That noticeable deficiency could be cured if Nichols hops on his pogo stick and uses his wingspan properly. The 6-foot-8 Nichols blocked 27 shots last year. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to think he can double that total this year.
A.J. Reeves, sophomore, guard – There are going to be games when Reeves’ 3-point shot isn’t swishing through the net. He can’t let that important facet of his game completely submarine everything else. He’s got a nice first step and at 6-foot-6, Reeves will probably be stronger than most of the players who are assigned to guard him. He needs to remember this when nothing is happening from the perimeter.
Greg Gantt, freshman, forward – There was a game late in 2008 season when a seldom-used freshman named Marshon Brooks came off the bench and rescued the Friars with 15 points in an overtime win at Cincinnati. For some reason, you can picture Gantt making a similar type of impact later in the season. Like Brooks, Gantt owns plenty of offensive skill. Like Watson, Gantt (Achilles) must get healthy before Cooley attempts to figure out how to properly use him. Once it does become his turn, Gantt’s key will be to not let things speed up on him. Let the game come to him and he’ll be known as a freshman who knows how to keep his head above water.
