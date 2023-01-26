Former Brown football head coach Phil Estes recalls time working with Bill O'Brien

FOXBORO – Former Brown University football head coach Phil Estes touched base with his good friend Bill O’Brien early last week. O’Brien was in Philadelphia, recruiting on behalf of the University of Alabama.
The buzz surrounding O’Brien and possibly reuniting with the New England Patriots was intensifying. In so many words, Estes was told that where there’s smoke, there’s not necessarily fire.
“Billy, your name keeps popping up. What’s going on?” Estes inquired. “He said it was all media driven. As of that point when we talked, he hadn’t talked with [the Patriots] yet. He did have other interviews for coordinator jobs with other pro teams.”
“He didn’t sound like it was going to happen which came as a bit of a surprise. He didn’t even know if he was going to interview [with New England],” Estes added
Whether or not it was by design on O’Brien’s part to throw Estes off the trail, the news that greeted Patriots fans on Tuesday and confirmed by the team Thursday morning is cause for major rejoicing. After a 2022 playoff-less season where the struggles of Mac Jones and the offense were well chronicled, Bill Belichick is handing the offensive coordinator keys to someone who, on paper, represents a significant upgrade from the ill-suited experiment featuring Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
“One thing that Billy said is that he was definitely going to take a coordinator’s job in the NFL somewhere,” said Estes when reached Tuesday. “It’s good. I’m glad for him.”
Before Estes became a coaching mainstay on Providence’s East Side and O’Brien bounced around the NFL and Power 5 college football ranks, the two were assistant coaches under then-Brown head coach Mark Whipple. Technically, O’Brien was a graduate assistant at Brown – his alma mater – for the 1993 and 1994 seasons.
“That’s when I got to know Billy well. Coaching was in his blood. He knew he wanted it to be his profession. He was hungry to learn,” said Estes, who rose from recruiting coordinator to head coach of an Ivy League school in 1998.
In 1995, O’Brien left Brown to become an offensive graduate assistant at Georgia Tech. When Estes took over as Brown’s head coach, he lured O’Brien back as running backs coach/recruiting coordinator.
“We hired him fulltime,” said Estes.
Within a few weeks, O’Brien was offered a full-time job as Georgia Tech’s running backs coach.
“He was scared to death to come into my office to tell me that unfortunately, he was leaving,” said Estes. “Obviously, he’s done really well because he’s moved up the ranks. Everything took off from when he moved from coaching on the defensive side of the ball at Brown.”
At first blush, the coaching shift from defense to offense represented a seismic leap for O’Brien, who received snaps at linebacker and defensive end during his playing days with the Bears.
“You always take things that you learn from the defensive side and apply that to being an offensive coach and vice versa,” said Estes. “Billy saw how people schemed against the defense and what worked and what didn’t. He applied that when he became an offensive coach in the way he chose to attack certain defenses. It was a natural progression and Billy was able to figure it out.”
Estes remembers O’Brien receiving calls from Belichick when O’Brien coached at Georgia Tech.
“Belichick would pick Billy’s brain about this guy and that guy. Then they met at a Senior Bowl. They became friends that way,” said Estes.
Before joining Belichick’s staff in New England in 2007, O’Brien interviewed with his future boss not once but twice.
“He said the first interview didn’t go that well,” said Estes. “A year later, they interviewed in a hotel in Providence and things went much better with Belichick hiring him.”
O’Brien was the offensive coordinator when the Patriots reached the 2011 Super Bowl. That year, New England ranked third in scoring, averaging 32.1 points per contest.
“And now he’s coming back,” said Estes, adding that the addition of O’Brien should prove to be a boon to Jones.
“Billy will make sure Mac feels comfortable in the pocket,” said Estes.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
