Former Friar assistant Bob Walsh primed to rejoin Providence staff

PROVIDENCE – When Bob Walsh was spotted wearing Team USA gear at the Ruane Friar Development Center last month, a few curious eyebrows were raised.
After lending a helping hand on Ed Cooley’s coaching staff that helped a group of Big East players achieve bronze medal status at the Pan-Am Games, it appears Walsh plans on sticking around Providence – this time with the Friars.
Nothing has been confirmed by the school, yet all signs point to Walsh becoming the newest member of Providence’s staff. There’s an opening after Cooley’s director of player development – Nikola Knezevic – left in mid-July for a job with UC Santa Barbara.
It would be Walsh’s second tour of duty with the Friars – he was an assistant under former head coach Tim Welsh from 1998-05. After leaving PC, Walsh went on to enjoy a highly successful nine-year run at Rhode Island College where he guided the Anchormen to five first-place finishes and eight straight berths in the Division III NCAA Tournament.
Walsh finally realized his dream of becoming a Division I head coach when he accepted the job at the University of Maine in 2014. Coaching Black Bears proved to be a tall order, as Maine went 24-100 in the four seasons Walsh piloted the America East Conference school.
A basketball lifer, Walsh hooked on with Florida-based IMG Academy after his time at Maine was up. Now it seems a return to the Friars and the Big East is next on Walsh’s docket.
In a December 2016 interview before Cooley’s Friars hosted Walsh’s Black Bears at The Dunk, Walsh talked the respect he had for Cooley. When Cooley was an assistant at Boston College, he lived on Brentwood Ave. in Providence. To make the time go faster as the morning traffic died down before heading to Chestnut Hill, Cooley would venture over to the PC basketball office and shoot the breeze with Walsh.
“Sometimes we would trade video tapes or just talk hoops. He’d bring in coffee for the staff and say hello,” Walsh said at the time. “Ed is one of my closest friends in the business. He’s such a genuine guy.”
In his first tour of duty with the Friars, Walsh lived in Pawtucket and was close with the city’s former mayor, James E. Doyle, and his wife Joan. Walsh’s return to Providence also means the chance to reunite with coordinator of basketball operations Kevin Kurbec, who was a student manager and later a graduate assistant when Walsh was a Friar assistant.
