Former North Smithfield High athlete returns as school's athletic director

NORTH SMITHFIELD – In returning to her alma mater as the high school’s next athletic director, Amanda Rodrigues brings a unique set of skills that should prove beneficial to Northmen athletes and coaches.
A certified athletic trainer, Rodrigues features a background that has proven beneficial during each of her stops prior to her official appointment during last Tuesday’s North Smithfield School Committee meeting. A two-sport athlete during her time at North Smithfield, Rodrigues admits to feeling a big dose of Northmen pride as she takes on a new job at a familiar setting.
“It’s something that I’ve had my eye on and been interested in. The fact that the opportunity presented itself in a place where I know the culture and get the athletics program, it’s a great full circle moment and a great opportunity to give back to the community,” Rodrigues shared.
The transition from the 17 years that Matt Tek served at the AD helm figures to be a smooth one. For starters, Rodrigues’ time at NSHS where she was a member of the girls’ soccer and gymnastics programs coincided with Tek overseeing Northmen schoolboy and schoolgirl sports. For several summers, Rodrigues worked as a program director at Camp Phoenix, held at North Smithfield Elementary School with Tek holding the title of camp director.
“He was a mentor to me in the athletics world and someone I looked up to greatly,” said Rodrigues about Tek, who remains a teacher in the same district where he oversaw athletes wear their green & yellow uniforms with pride.
“He [Tek] created great relationships. I don’t have to look very far if I have questions. Everyone loved Matt. It definitely made it easy to accept the role and know that I’ll get the help that I need in the position,” Rodrigues added.
It was upon applying to see if she could become Tek’s successor that Rodrigues started to ask the previous overseer of North Smithfield athletics about some job-related particulars.
“Can you give me some advice? What do you think? What are your thoughts on the job?” said Rodrigues. “I didn’t reach out to him ahead of time and he didn’t reach out to me. It was more thinking about it and deciding to go for it.”
Rodrigues was a double major at Springfield College – health & physical education along with athletic training.
“Sports has been something that I loved and has only grown since becoming a professional. It brings leadership qualities and being organized … having the mentality to think on your feet and make quick decisions. All those things came from my athletics background,” she said. “I always say that I do it for the kids.”
The need for someone in Rodrigues’ particular field proved to be a match just mere months upon graduating from college in 2016. Her first job was as a physical education teacher/certified athletic trainer at The Fessenden School, an all-boys boarding school located in Newton, Mass. In 2019, she ventured west to Oregon as an athletic trainer at the high school level while also freelancing through her association with the state’s The Center Foundation that helps match schools with trainers.
Most recently, Rodrigues spent the 2022-23 school year as the head athletic trainer at Uxbridge High School. In an ode to comings and goings, Rodrigues spent the weekend wrapping up her duties at Uxbridge in preparation for Monday’s official start of fall practice at North Smithfield.
Rodrigues has never sought to push the limits for the sake of advancing her career. To her, working with high school-aged kids represents her true calling. In taking the AD reins at North Smithfield, she believes she’s able to make an impact in a different capacity from her previous stops.
“I can be an advocate for my athletic training background and bring something to North Smithfield that they don’t currently have,” she said. “I can’t wait to start working with the kids and get to know the coaches behind the success.
“There is so much potential with kids. They’re absolute sponges and are eager to ask questions,” she added. “Honestly, that’s what has me most excited as I move forward in North Smithfield … how great of a school district it is and see what the next generation has to offer.”
The art of multi-tasking is part and parcel with the life of an athletic director. As Rodrigues begins a new chapter at North Smithfield, she finds herself applying the finishing touches to her wedding that’s two weeks away. She’s scheduled to be married to her fiancé Travis Bean in a ceremony scheduled to take place in her hometown.
“There have been some long days but nothing I haven’t done before. I’m doing the best I can and sleeping when there’s an opportunity,” said Rodrigues, currently a Cumberland resident.
