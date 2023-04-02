Former PC Friar standout proving he's far from "Dunn" in the NBA

BOSTON – The jump shot. As long as Kris Dunn can remember, the ability to rise over defenders from a certain amount of distance on the hardwood and connect at a healthy clip was akin to searching for the Holy Grail.
“I always put in the time and the work,” said the former Providence College star on Friday night while sitting in the visiting locker room at the TD Garden. “Every year, I’ve worked on my shot. But no one ever taught me how to shoot because I was always a good driver and bigger and stronger than most people.”
After logging his 17th game with the Utah Jazz, the team that took a flyer on Dunn following a successful stint in the NBA G League, the two-time Big East Player of the Year laid out the root cause behind the significant uptick in his shooting percentage. In this particular case, Dunn got by with some help from his former Friar teammates.
Rewinding to last summer, Dunn was inside the Ruane Friar Development with Bryce Cotton, LaDontae Henton and Ben Bentil. He asked each of them a question pertaining to their personal shot-making preference with the goal of blending their responses together.
“How do you shoot the ball?” said Dunn. “I took pieces of what they did and what works for them and tried to tailor it to me … figure out what they said and mix their recipe with mine. It was able to work.”
Thanks to improving his stroke, Dunn earned another shot at life in the NBA. For all the success he’s encountered with the Jazz – one 10-day contract leading to a second 10-day contract before Utah signed him for the balance of the current season – there’s a part of him that knows he owes his career resurgence to the wisdom and counsel provided by Cotton, Henton and Bentil, the aforementioned former Friars.
“The most important thing is that you want the shot to feel comfortable,” said Dunn. “They all gave me answers. Over time, it started to feel good. That’s what I was chasing.”
The pursuit of finetuning his shot has seemingly paid off. In Dunn’s last full season in the NBA (2019-20 with the Chicago Bulls), the New London High product connected at a 44-percent clip from the field and 26 percent from beyond the arc. With his current NBA team, Dunn is hitting 51 percent of his field goals and shooting 41 percent from three.
Besides receiving helpful hints from former PC players, Dunn looks back at his 33-game stint with the Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, as a supreme blessing. The mission of restoring the shine to a career where the expectations were high coming out of the gate – Dunn was selected fifth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft – was made easier thanks to Dunn humbling himself to the point where he had nowhere else to go but up.
“It was a great group that helps you prepare. They do a good job of developing players,” said Dunn about his time with Capital City. “The G League was one of my best experiences. I was able to humble myself. To achieve the goal I was chasing … I actually took my time and put the work in. I had a great time and did something that made my family proud.”
The news of getting a second 10-day contract after the Jazz initially signed Dunn in late February was the first of two tests that he passed en route to earning permanent roster status. Learning that Utah planned to keep him in the fold for the rest of the current season prompted cause to reflect on how far he’s come since April 7, 2022 – a night when Dunn totaled two points in 20 minutes for the Portland Trail Blazers.
“It all meshed once I got back to the NBA,” said Dunn, whose production for Utah includes coming off the bench and averaging 23.6 minutes per game along with just under 12 points and 5.1 assists per game.
On March 18, Dunn celebrated his 29th birthday as a bona fide NBA contributor.
“It shows that a year can change your life,” he said, reflecting on the rungs he needed to climb. “I kept the faith and kept putting the work in. I have good people around me. I was able to accomplish something, but the biggest thing has been the ability to capitalize on the opportunity.”
Looking ahead, the upcoming summer represents the chance for Dunn to fine-tune and improve upon the base that served as the launching point for resuming his NBA career.
“This year, I was playing catchup,” said Dunn. “This summer, it’s about dialing in and becoming even more consistent.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.